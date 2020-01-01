FIFA 21 wingers: Who are the best-rated RW, LW, RM and LM players on the game?

When the space opens up down the wings, these are the players you want to receive the ball in the game

superstar Lionel Messi has been named the best winger in EA Sports' FIFA 21 video game.

Ahead of the release of the new version in October, the 33-year-old retains the honour from FIFA 20 - despite dropping in overall rating from 94 to 93.

Neymar has again been named in second position, but the attacker has also taken a hit in his overall score, with it falling one point to 91.

More teams

Emphasising the potency of 's attack, Reds duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both equal third with a score of 90 - retaining their ratings from FIFA 20.

After a struggling debut season at , Eden Hazard has dropped from third in the last FIFA game to equal-fifth, with his overall rating being chopped by a whopping three points to 88.

Joining Hazard in fifth is flyer Raheem Sterling, while four stars - PSG's Angel Di Maria, Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 's Son Heung-min and Man City's Bernardo Silva - are ranked equal-seventh on 87.

Article continues below

Five players are ranked equal-11th with a score of 85, including Bayern duo Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, Man City's Riyad Mahrez, Man Utd's Marcus Rashford and 's Lorenzo Insigne.

Rounding out the top 20 is five players with an overall rating of 84 - 's Pizzi, Bayern forward Kingsley Coman, Dortmund wide man Raphael Guerreiro, Real Soceidad winger Mikel Oyarzabal and attacker Jose Callejon.

Best wingers (LM, LW ,RM, RW) on FIFA 21