FIFA 21 pre-order bonuses: Champions Edition, Ultimate Edition & Standard edition differences
The much-anticipated launch of FIFA 21 is right around the corner, with the latest iteration of the popular video game set for release on October 9, 2020.
FIFA 21 will be released as three separate editions: Standard, Ultimate and Champions Edition. Here's what you need to know about what makes each version unique.
How much does each edition of FIFA cost?
- How much does the FIFA 21 Standard Edition cost to buy?
- How much does the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition cost to buy?
- How much does the FIFA 21 Champions Edition cost to buy?
- How do the FIFA 21 editions compare?
FIFA 21 Standard Edition
- Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks
- Kylian Mbappe Loan Item for 5 FUT matches
- FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches
- Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
It costs £59.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US.
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition
The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 is a special version of the game that is jam-packed with new features and perks, such as more FUT packs.
It is a bit pricier than Champions Edition, but will appeal to those who enjoy playing Ultimate Team
Those who pre-order Ultimate Edition by August 14, 2020 will receive:
- Limited-time bonus — An untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item
- 3 days of early access
- Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks
- Kylian Mbappe Loan Item for 5 FUT matches
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential
- FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches
- Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
It costs £89.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US.
Read more about FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition here.
FIFA 21 Champions Edition
The Champions Edition takes its name from the Champions League, with EA Sports acquiring the rights to UEFA competitions in 2018, beginning from FIFA 19 onwards.
Champions Edition allows you to play the game a bit earlier - on October 6 instead of October 9.
- 3 days of early access
- Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks
- Kylian Mbappe Loan Item for 5 FUT matches
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential
- FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches
- Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
It costs £79.99 in the UK and $79.99 in the US.
Read more about FIFA 21 Champions Edition here.
How do the FIFA 21 editions compare?
|Feature
|Standard Edition
|Champions Edition
|Ultimate Edition
|Early Access
|No
|Three days early access
|Three days early access
|FUT Packs
|Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs
|Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs
|Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs
|Career Mode Homegrown talent
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Cover star loan item
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|FUT ambassador player pick
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Special edition FUT kits & Stadium Items
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch Item
|No
|No
|Yes (pre-order by Aug 14)
You can see a detailed breakdown of what each edition offers in the table above.