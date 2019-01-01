FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Who are the Ones to Watch in the new game?

They are some of the most sought-after cards, but what are Ones to Watch and how do they work?

As the football season gets into full swing across Europe, the release of FIFA 20 brings with it the chance to invest in Ultimate Team and pick up players set for big campaigns.

From Antoine Griezmann to Nicolas Pepe, a number of stars have swapped clubs over the summer and look set to go to the next level as a result.

These players loom as Ultimate Team gold and are among a select 23 that have been allocated Ones to Watch cards in FIFA 20.

How do Ones to Watch players work?

A key aspect of these cards that sets them apart is the fact they are dynamic, with their stats always improving as their real-life counterpart performs on the pitch.

Unlike Team of the Week cards, which only offer slightly improved stats after a particular performance, Ones to Watch see their card upgrade every time the player stands out.

This means if a player has a consistent season, their Ones to Watch card can improve dramatically over time and ultimately have far greater stats than both a player's standard card and Team of the Week versions. Ones to Watch players never have their stats downgraded either, ensuring their value is never likely to drop too much.

Ones to Watch are only available via packs for a limited time following FIFA 20's launch on September 27 and select ones should be able to be picked up later on via Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Unsurprisingly, popular Ones to Watch are also often sold on the market for a large number of coins.

Which Ones to Watch players are in FIFA 20?

EA Sports has revealed all 23 players given Ones to Watch cards in FIFA 20 ahead of its release on September 27.

Eden Hazard's card is a standout with a starting overall rating of 91 and stats of 94 dribbling and 91 pace. Rounding out the top three are Antoine Griezmann, 89, and Philippe Coutinho, 87.

Other notable inclusions include attacker Joao Felix, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and striker Romelu Lukaku.