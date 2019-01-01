FIFA 20 slammed for 'changes no one asked for' in mixed reaction from pros

Glaring omissions and chain skill move changes have tempered initial excitement for the return of a street football mode

EA Sports has revealed the first details of FIFA 20 including the brand-new mode called Volta which is very reminiscent of the old FIFA Street games with skill-focussed matches of 5v5, 4v4 and 3v3.

On top of that, EA also revealed some updates to gameplay including new set piece systems, better defending and overhauled shooting.

Considering this game will decide the next year of their careers, pro players were as vocal as ever about the announcements. One of the loudest voices in the community is Kurt Fenech who is always critical of EA and the games but surprisingly has already bought into the hype of FIFA 20.

Ehmmm......I’m sold. Bring on Fifa 20 — Kurt (@Kurt0411Fifa) June 8, 2019

It turns out VOLTA is a big selling point for the Maltese player who also has hopes that this will result in skills becoming less prevalent in the main game and in Ultimate Team.

Fifa Street is a mode I've wanted for some time. Have all the unrealistic skill moves and animations and exploits over there and keep the 11 a side clean and realistic please — Kurt (@Kurt0411Fifa) June 8, 2019

's Chris "NYC Chris" Holly, who is the first ever eChampions League champion , was equally excited for the new mode but that excitement quickly died down when he found out that the game would not let you play online in a team made up of your friends.

And the hype is already over ☹️ https://t.co/sKf1w7SWK4 — NYC_Chris (@didychrislito) June 8, 2019

You can play the game online with a friend on the couch against others but currently at the time of writing, there will not be a Pro Clubs style option that allows you and your friends to play as your created players together in one team.

It was a glaring omission that many shared major disappointment in including New York Red Bull eMLS player and FIFA presenter Mike LaBelle who wants to see more community feedback.

It takes so much time, money, & general resources to develop a new game mode. Why not ask the people?



EA: “If we introduce a short-sided football mode into FIFA... What’s a must??”



The Community: “To be able to play with our friends online” https://t.co/L3ejOW6mwm — Mike LaBelle (@MikeLaBelle) June 9, 2019

Chukwuma "ChuBoi" Morah was hands-on with the game at EA Play in Los Angeles and said that everyone in attendance asked EA to add the option to play with friends online - perhaps we'll see the option added to the game at a later date.

Moving away from Volta, ChuBoi gave his impressions and in-depth information about some of the new gameplay updates.

AI defending very nerfed. AI will watch attacker go by if you don’t manually control him.



It’s important to manually jockey & track man w/ the ball. 2nd man press is soft.



It’s more abt 1v1 defending instead of overcrowding opponent.



Bad defenders can get exposed #FIFA20 — The Boi (@ChuBoi) June 9, 2019 Timed finishing is harder to hit. I asked and the window for TF was up to ~8 frames in 19. In #FIFA20 the window is 2 frames. — The Boi (@ChuBoi) June 9, 2019 Many have asked for head movement to be removed from pens. Easier to read now imo. #FIFA20 — The Boi (@ChuBoi) June 9, 2019

Though there was one change to gameplay that really had a few pro players heated, chain skill moves. EA decided that pulling off strings and combinations of skill moves was making defending too hard and the game unrealistic.

To try and combat this, in FIFA 20 there will be a higher chance of error and losing the ball each time you perform a consecutive skill move. Not only is this devastating for skill move focused players, it also adds a random chance to gameplay which is rarely popular in competitive games.

The change that no one asked for.



What is the issue with chaining skillmoves?



Learning to dribble properly is one of the big skill gaps in FIFA and it adds a lot of pleasure, so why add RNG to it?



I'm really clueless about this one. It makes me worried. pic.twitter.com/vHFUrJRKkN — BorasLegend (@ivanlapanje) June 8, 2019

By far the silliest announced change again. It's an Arcade game and yes skill chains are unrealistic, but they should have a counter for the defender. But instead of doing that you just break Skill chains all together? — George Hughes (@GeorgeHughes) June 9, 2019

There is a lot of excitement for FIFA 20 but many in the community are also being cautious and there's plenty of feedback for EA Sports to work through. The publishers have a lot to work on as some players are harder to please.