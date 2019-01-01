FIFA 20

FIFA 20 ratings: Every player with 5-star skill moves & list of tricks

Comments()
Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba are some of the stars to be part of the exclusive 5-star skillers club

FIFA 20 5-star skillers are set to be a precious commodity for gamers who have mastered the intricacies of the game. 

This select band of brothers are the most skilful players in the game, capable of pulling off the most audacious of moves and, therefore, capable of unlocking even the toughest of defences. 

Individual skills in FIFA 20 are broken down into tiers, rated from five to one star, with players graded on their technical abilities and given a rating suitable for their quality. This prevents accomplished users treating Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting in the same way they might Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Neymar or Kylian Mbappe, or a talented player showboating with Lewis Dunk in the way they might with Virgil van Dijk.

Editors' Picks

Of course, this list contains players at the very summit of the game, household names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Neymar, who are used to making defenders look silly on a weekly basis.

Some such as New York City’s Gary Mackay-Steven, who has gone viral in the past for outrageous moments of skill, may not be quite so instantly recognisable, while it also contains some hidden gems; players whose dribbling ability might not match their overall standard.

Here are all the players who have been graded as having 5-star skill ability in the most recent edition of the game, and as such are capable of pulling off the most brilliant moves – if their user is capable of doing so.

Player Club Rating
Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio 93
Neymar Jr PSG 92
Kylian Mbappe PSG 89
Paul Pogba Manchester United 88
Thiago Bayern Munich 87
Angel Di Maria PSG 86
Philippe Coutinho Bayern Munich 86
Marcelo Real Madrid 85
Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 84
Memphis Depay Lyon 84
Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 84
Douglas Costa Piemonte Calcio 84
Ousmane Dembele Barcelona 84
Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 83
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 83
Juan Cuadrado Piemonte Calcio 83
Federico Bernardeschi Piemonte Calcio 83
Stephan El Shaarawy Shanghai Shenhua 82
Xherdan Shaqiri Liverpool 82
Gelson Martins Monaco 82
Quincy Promes Ajax 82
Marlos Shakhtar Donetsk 82
David Neres Ajax 81
Jesus Corona Porto 81
Quaresma Besiktas 81
Joao Felix Atletico Madird 80
Ignacia Piati Montreal Impact 80
Nani Orlando City 80
Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle United 79
Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 79
Martin Odegaard Real Sociedad 78
Eljero Elia Medipol Basaksehir 77
Amine Harit Schalke 76
Carlos Villanueva Al Ittihad 76
Luciano Acosta DC United 76
Matias Fernandez Junior de Barranquilla 75
Yannick Bolasie Everton 75
Sam Larsson Feyenoord 75
Aiden McGeady Sunderland 73
Farid Boulaya Metz 73
Alexandru Maxim Mainz 73
Jordan Botaka Sint-Truiden 71
Ricardo Kishna Lazio 71
Chanathip Songkrasin Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo 71
Driss Fettouhi Al Hazem 70
Gary Mackay-Steven New York City 69
Ilsinho Philadelphia Union 68
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni Scunthorpe United 58

What are the 5-star skill moves in FIFA 20?

There are as many as 21 dribbling tricks unique to 5-star skillers in FIFA 20, including the sombrero flick, the triple elastic, the advanced rainbow and the tornado spin left and right.

These are the most spectacular dribbling moves in the game and are capable of bamboozling any opponent, so are worthwhile honing if you favour a side that has a high technical level.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, there are also 11 5-star juggling tricks, including the in air elastic, flick up for volley and the drag back sombrero – a new trick added to the game.

Of course, the 5-star skillers can also perform all the tricks otherwise in the game.

Move PS X-box
Elastico R to right then rotate through bottom to left R to right then rotate through bottom to left
Reverse Elastico R to left then rotate through bottom to right R to left then rotate through bottom to right
Advanced Rainbow RS ⬇ (flick), ⬆ (hold), ⬆ (flick) RS ⬇ (flick), ⬆ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
Hocus Pocus RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right
Triple Elastico RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left
Ball Roll & Flick Right RS ⬅ (hold), ⬆ (flick) RS ⬅ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
Ball Roll & Flick Left RS ➡ (hold), ⬆ (flick) RS ➡ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
Flick Turn R1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬇ (flick) RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬇ (flick)
Ball Roll & Fake Right RS ➡ (hold), ⬅ (flick) RS ➡ (hold), ⬅ (flick)
Ball Roll & Fake Left RS ⬅ (hold), ➡ (flick) RS ⬅ (hold), ➡ (flick)
Sombrero Flick

RS ⬆, ⬆, ⬇ (flick)

RS ⬆, ⬆, ⬇ (flick)
Turn & Spin Right RS ⬆, ➡ (flick) RS ⬆, ➡ (flick)
Turn & Spin Left RS ⬆, ⬅ (flick) RS ⬆, ⬅ (flick)
Rabona Fake L2 + ▢ / ◯, X + LS ⬇ LT + X / B, A + LS ⬇
Elastico Chop Left R1 (hold) + RS ➡, ⬇, ⬅ (flick) RB (hold) + RS ➡, ⬇, ⬅ (flick)
Elastico Chop Right R1 (hold) + RS ⬅, ⬇, ➡ (flick) RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
Spin Flick Left R1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick) RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
Spin Flick Right R1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick) RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)
Flick Over RS ⬆ (hold) RS ⬆ (hold)
Tornado Spin Left L1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick) LB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
Tornado Spin Right L1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick) LB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)
Laces Flick Up L2 + R1 (hold) LT + RB (hold)
Sombrero Flick Backwards L (hold) L (hold)
Sombrero Flick Right L (hold) L (hold)
Sombrero Flick Left L (hold) L (hold)
Around The World R spin around (clockwise or anti-clockwise) R spin around (clockwise or anti-clockwise)
Air Elastico RS ➡, ⬅ (flick) RS ➡, ⬅ (flick)
Reverse Air Elastico RS ⬅, ➡ (flick) RS ⬅, ➡ (flick)
Flick Up For Volley L (hold) L (hold)
Chest Flick L to up Hold press L3 Tap R3 x3 L to up Hold press L3 Tap R x3
T. Around the World Rotate RS clockwise then RS ⬆ (flick) Rotate RS clockwise then RS ⬆ (flick)
DragBack Sombrero (new) R1 (hold), LS Backward (flick), R3 RB (hold), LS Backward (flick), RS (press)

Close