FIFA 19 stars F2Tekkz and MSdossary in line for high-profile rematch at February FUT Champions Cup

Some pro FIFA players have ended 2018 on a high by qualifying for the tournament next month. Most of the big names are back and ready to clash

The qualifiers have finished for the FUT Champions Cup in February and the 64 participants have been revealed.

While EA Sports haven't announced the location for the tournament yet, the reward of 1,500 Global Series Points which add towards players' hopes of qualifying for the eWorld Cup. The prize for the winner is expected to be $50,000 but hasn't been confirmed yet.

What has been confirmed, however, is that the two winners of the earlier FUT Champions Cups this season, Donovan 'F2Tekkz' Hunt and Mossad 'MSdossary' Aldossary, have both qualified for the event and could clash once more in a behemoth battle.

Tekkz won the first tournament back in November, and announced himself as one of the best FIFA 19 players in the world as he won the PGL Cup in Romania the following week. The teenager looked to secure a historic trophy triple at the December FUT Champions Cup in the Gfinity Arena but was bested by reigning eWorld Cup champion MSdossary.

The Xbox final between the two was one of the most tense and exciting FIFA matches the soccer esports scene has ever seen. Tekkz will be desperate to prove he is the world's best which could lead to an explosive rematch.

One big name who missed out though is former FIFA Interactive World Cup champion Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing who has surprisingly struggled in FIFA 19 tournaments so far. After leaving FaZe, he is still without a supporting esports organisation.

He took to Twitter to vent his frustrations: "Played some good FIFA over the weekend but a lot is missing. Need to step up heading into the new year, no more excuses."

He wasn't the only top player who struggled either as Gorilla's former FaZe team-mate Tassal 'Tass' Rushan unluckily had to face Tekkz during the qualifiers and wasn't able to pull off the upset.

On the flipside, attending their first FUT Champions Cup this season is Fnatic Roma's Damian 'Damie' Augustyniak who won the West Ham eSports Cup earlier this season. However, to qualify he had to knockout team-mate Simon 'Zimme' Nystedt in the last round.