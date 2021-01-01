Fernandes and Williams congratulate Diallo on first Manchester United goal

The Portuguese midfielder and the England youth international have felicitated with the Ivorian youngster for netting his maiden Red Devils strike

Bruno Fernandes and Brandon Williams have saluted Amad Diallo on his maiden Manchester United goal in Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League draw with AC Milan.

The 18-year-old winger who replaced injured Anthony Martial put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ahead just four minutes after his introduction – heading past goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma a cross from the Portuguese midfielder.

In the process, he became the youngest non-British player to ever score in major European competition for the Old Trafford giants aged 18 years and 243 days.

Remarkably, his maiden effort came with a first ever shot for the team in just his third appearance for the Old Trafford giants.

Another record that dropped for Diallo saw him become the first player from Cote d’Ivoire to find the net for the Old Trafford giants in the Champions League and Europa League combined.

While it looked like Stefano Pioli’s men would return to San Siro empty-handed, they equalised in the closing stages through Simon Kjaer.

The duo who also featured against the Red and Blacks took to social media to congratulate the former Atalanta teenager on his goalscoring feat.

Frustrating to concede a last minute goal but there’s still much to play next week.



Congrats @Amaddiallo_19 on your first goal 👌🤝 pic.twitter.com/suqpd60j0Q — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) March 11, 2021

“Frustrating to concede a last-minute goal but there’s still much to play next week. Congrats Amada Diallo on your first goal,” Fernandes tweeted.

Frustrating to end the game like that! But it’s only half time and all to play for! 💯❤️ @Amaddiallo_19 big congrats bro, just the start 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TDaNDca4bY — Brandon Williams (@branwilliams) March 11, 2021

Resounding this is Williams who came in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 74th minute.

“Frustrating to end the game like that! But it’s only half time and all to play for hundred percent. Amad Diallo big congrats bro, just the start.”

The Cote d’Ivoire prospect had gone on Twitter to revel in his maiden goal, while expressing optimism that his team can get the job done in Italy.

we are Manchester and we will fight for another 90 minutes💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/z8NjqXNdOU — Amad🇨🇮 (@Amaddiallo_19) March 11, 2021

“We are Manchester and we will fight for another 90 minutes.”

Manager Solskjaer also shared his view on the Cote d’Ivoire prospect.

“He's creative and he plays with freedom,” he told the club website.

“Great pass from Bruno [Fernandes] by the way, that’s what makes the goal. Amad, he has been on the pitch before, but a good goal. He has loads to learn and he’ll be better having had that [time].”

United welcome David Moyes’ West Ham United in Sunday’s English Premier League clash.