Ferguson shamed two 'a**holes' for partying after Man Utd defeat, reveals Van Persie

The Dutch striker looked back at one of the more memorable incidents from the Red Devils' 2012-13 Premier League title-winning season

Robin van Persie recalled an incident at that saw Sir Alex Ferguson admonish two "a**holes" for partying following a loss to in 2013.

Ferguson is famous for his dressing room moments, with plenty of stories and legends emerging from his time as United manager.

And it was a time of unprecedented success, with Ferguson's United winning 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

Van Persie was a decisive element in one of those league title triumphs when he scored 30 goals in all competitions during his debut campaign at Old Trafford after joining from in 2012.

One of the more memorable moments of that season, he said, came following an April loss to local rivals City when United were holding a double-digit lead at the top of the table.

"Coach Ferguson, he knew when to act, when for example to put pressure on with discipline," he told SoFoot .

"In my first season, we were 15 points ahead in the league, and we welcomed Manchester City, hoping to seal the title. If we won, we would be 18 points ahead, but we lost. This still left us 12 points ahead, and most managers would not have dramatised the situation.

"The boss on the other hand, he got fired up. It was really heated. Two guys from the team went out after the loss and, the day after the match, he had pictures of the two players posted on the dressing room walls from their night out . And he said to the whole team, 'Ok guys, if we don't win the title, know that it's because of those two a**holes that chose to go out'."

Van Persie would not name those responsible, but he did go into detail about just how far Ferguson went to embarrass them.

"Yeah, I have the names, but I really can't give them. They got scolded by the coach, but it stayed in the dressing room. It was incredible.

"He had pasted lots of different photos, we had traced the evening of the two players hour by hour, 2am, 3am, 4am, as if to emphasise the extent of their stupidity.

"He didn't stop there, he warned us all: 'Guys, listen well, if we don't win the championship, it's because these two decided to go out and have fun. From now on, if I see a player come out before the trophy is lifted, that player is out of the team'. He was ruthless.

"'I don't care about who you are, how many trophies you've won so far. If you leave before the end of the season, you leave the team and I have you transferred'. After that speech, we went to training, and it was the two hardest workouts of my life. Twelve points ahead and that's his reaction.

"This time of the season was ideal for a rant, Sir Alex did not miss the opportunity."