Ferdinand urges Man Utd to 'give everything to get Haaland' & says he's 'the guy that brings trophies back'

The former Red Devils defender expects the Norway international to head to England despite reported interest from Spain and France

Manchester United have been urged to “give everything to get Erling Haaland”, with Rio Ferdinand calling on the prolific Norwegian striker to be the man that “brings trophies back” to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were in the hunt for a much sought-after signature during the winter transfer window of 2020, but saw a hot prospect snub them on his way to joining Borussia Dortmund.

Interest at Old Trafford has been retained, with Haaland maintaining remarkable standards in Germany, and the talented Leeds-born 20-year-old is now being linked with leading sides across Europe.

What has been said?

Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel on the scramble to land Haaland and the need for United to position themselves at the front of that queue: “You know what, they’ve just got to go and give everything to get Haaland, I don’t care.

“I don’t like to talk about players coming from other teams but this guy man, we can’t afford to let this guy go anywhere else.

“His only destination is England, that’s the only place he’s going. If he goes anywhere else I’d be so surprised.

“Born here, born and bred. He obviously loves English football, his dad played here. I’m sure it’s one of his dreams to come and play in England.

“Why not in the red shirt at Old Trafford? Be the guy that brings trophies back to Man United and brings the successful period back. Be that guy.”

Why is Haaland so in demand?

A meteoric rise to prominence has been enjoyed by the son of former Leeds and Manchester City star Alf Inge Haaland.

Erling was plying his trade in Austria at Red Bull Salzburg before a stunning strike rate brought him to the attention of teams in Europe’s top divisions.

Dortmund, with an exciting young squad at their disposal, won the race to secure a €20 million (£17m/$24m) deal and have found considerable value in that agreement.

Haaland has found the target on 47 occasions for BVB through 48 appearances, with the highly-rated youngster already breaking through the 30-goal barrier this season.

Who else has been linked with Haaland?

United are far from being the only side to keep a close eye on Haaland’s development.

Speculation regarding interest from Spain continues to build, with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid forever in the market for the very best players available.

Manchester City and Chelsea have also been mooted as potential landing spots in England, while Paris Saint-Germain boast the financial muscle required to get a deal done if they were to find themselves looking for a suitable replacement to Kylian Mbappe – who is generating plenty of transfer talk himself.

Meanwhile, Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich could also be in contention to sign the Norway international.

