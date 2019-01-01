Fenerbahce’s Victor Moses excited to end season with a win

The former Nigeria international scored to help the Yellow Canaries defeat ‎Bulent Korkmaz’s men at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

Victor Moses is delighted to have helped Turkish Super Lig side end the season with a 3-1 victory over Antalyaspor on Sunday.

Goals from Moses, Miha Zajc and Eljif Elmas rendered Mevlut Erdinc’s effort a mere consolation as the Yellow Canaries ended the season on a high.

The victory saw Ersun Yanal’s men finish in the sixth place on the table with 46 points from 34 games, having been in the relegation zone at the start of the season.

Following the impressive performances, the on-loan winger has taken to the social media to bear his thought.

“Fantastic way to end the season yesterday with a win, it was nice to get on the scoresheet again too,” Moses posted on Instagram.

“Also want to say a massive thank you to all of our fans for the amazing support you’ve shown us this season.”

Moses scored four goals in 15 appearances across all competitions since joining the Turkish side from Chelsea in January.

On the international scene, will feature in the 2019 in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.