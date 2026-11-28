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Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 11:00 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Fenerbahçe host Erzurumspor FK in the Süper Lig at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.

The hosts have momentum from Europe. Fenerbahçe won 1-0 away to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League last time out, having previously beaten Liverpool 3-2.

The league has been tougher. Fenerbahçe managed only a 2-2 draw against Kocaelispor in their latest league game and lost 2-1 to Göztepe at the end of October. Coach Emre Belözoglu must juggle European and league football.

Erzurumspor arrive with far less confidence. Serkan Özbalta's side lost 1-0 to Göztepe last time out, their third defeat in four league matches.

The visitors did win 3-1 away at Gaziantep FK. They also beat Eyupspor 2-0, though both results came several weeks ago.

Seven places separate the clubs in the table. TV and live stream information for the match is below.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Fenerbahçe and Erzurumspor FK?

Fenerbahçe have won three, drawn one and lost one of their past five competitive matches. Their latest was a 1-0 Champions League win away to Shakhtar Donetsk. Before that came a 2-2 draw against Kocaelispor and a 5-0 win at Corum FK. Across those five games, they scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Erzurumspor have two wins and three defeats. They lost 1-0 to Göztepe last time out, following a 2-1 defeat at Rizespor. The visitors have scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Line-ups

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Form

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Head-to-head record

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: League tables