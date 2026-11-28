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Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Kick-off time
Fenerbahçe host Erzurumspor FK in the Süper Lig at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.
The hosts have momentum from Europe. Fenerbahçe won 1-0 away to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League last time out, having previously beaten Liverpool 3-2.
The league has been tougher. Fenerbahçe managed only a 2-2 draw against Kocaelispor in their latest league game and lost 2-1 to Göztepe at the end of October. Coach Emre Belözoglu must juggle European and league football.
Erzurumspor arrive with far less confidence. Serkan Özbalta's side lost 1-0 to Göztepe last time out, their third defeat in four league matches.
The visitors did win 3-1 away at Gaziantep FK. They also beat Eyupspor 2-0, though both results came several weeks ago.
Seven places separate the clubs in the table. TV and live stream information for the match is below.
This week's talking points: What has happened at Fenerbahçe and Erzurumspor FK?
Fenerbahçe have won three, drawn one and lost one of their past five competitive matches. Their latest was a 1-0 Champions League win away to Shakhtar Donetsk. Before that came a 2-2 draw against Kocaelispor and a 5-0 win at Corum FK. Across those five games, they scored 12 goals and conceded six.
Erzurumspor have two wins and three defeats. They lost 1-0 to Göztepe last time out, following a 2-1 defeat at Rizespor. The visitors have scored seven goals and conceded seven.
Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Line-ups
Fenerbahce vs Erzurumspor FK Probable lineups
Manager
- E. Belozoglu
Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Form
Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: League tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|12
|10
|1
|1
|29
|16
|+13
|31
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|12
|9
|1
|2
|27
|8
|+19
|28
W
W
W
W
W
|3
|12
|8
|1
|3
|27
|14
|+13
|25
W
W
D
W
L
|4
|13
|7
|3
|3
|28
|17
|+11
|24
D
L
L
W
W
|5
|13
|6
|5
|2
|21
|15
|+6
|23
L
W
W
D
W
|6
|12
|6
|2
|4
|31
|12
|+19
|20
D
W
L
L
W
|7
|12
|6
|2
|4
|23
|19
|+4
|20
W
W
W
L
W
|8
|12
|6
|2
|4
|15
|11
|+4
|20
D
W
D
W
L
|9
|13
|6
|2
|5
|18
|18
|0
|20
W
W
W
D
L
|10
|12
|5
|3
|4
|23
|19
|+4
|18
W
L
W
W
W
|11
|12
|5
|1
|6
|23
|25
|-2
|16
L
L
W
L
W
|12
|12
|4
|2
|6
|10
|18
|-8
|14
L
L
L
W
W
|13
|13
|4
|2
|7
|14
|24
|-10
|14
L
W
L
W
L
|14
|13
|3
|3
|7
|11
|22
|-11
|12
L
L
L
L
L
|15
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|19
|-9
|11
W
L
L
L
W
|16
|13
|3
|1
|9
|15
|29
|-14
|10
W
L
W
L
L
|17
|13
|2
|3
|8
|9
|20
|-11
|9
D
L
L
L
L
|18
|12
|1
|0
|11
|3
|31
|-28
|3
L
L
L
L
L