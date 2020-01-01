'Feared' Ronaldo can continue playing until the age of 40 - Ferreira

The former Portugal right-back believes there is no reason why his supremely professional compatriot won't still be active in five years' time

Cristiano Ronaldo can continue playing until he is 40, according to his former team-mate Paulo Ferreira.

The striker is now 35 but remains one of the game's most lethal finishers, as he underlined earlier this month by equalling the Serie A record for scoring in 11 consecutive appearances.

Ferreira, who played in four major international tournaments with Ronaldo between 2004 and 2010, is not in the least surprised that his compatriot is still going strong at an age when most other forwards have either retired or are considering hanging up their boots.

"I've known Cristiano for a long time," the former right-back told Goal at the London Football Awards. "His attitude, how professional he is, how hard he works – they are all outstanding.

"Until his body doesn’t allow him to play anymore, he will stay at this level. And I think he will last for four or five years more.

"He is still an important player who everyone respects. He is still feared because he can decide a game.

"I saw him develop of course. I played with and against him from the time he was 18 and he deserves to still be at this level for everything he has achieved and all the work he has put in.

"To still be playing at this level at 35, you have to look after yourself. You need to work hard, rest and eat properly.

"He does all that so when he says, he can go on until 40, I agree. Let’s see how his body handles it but if he doesn’t get injuries, then he can definitely do it."

Ronaldo has 25 goals in all competitions this season, with his record-breaking run in helping put Juve back on top of the table before the season was interrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The contagion has resulted in Euro 2020 being postponed for a year, meaning the Portugal captain will be 36 by the time the tournament eventually gets under way.

Ronaldo, though, has already stated that he hopes to continue playing international football until 2022, when he hopes to bring the curtain down on his illustrious Seleccao career by leading his country to World Cup glory in .