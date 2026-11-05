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Conference League
team-logoThun
Arena Thun
team-logoHeart of Midlothian
Heute live Sehen!
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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FC Thun vs Heart of Midlothian live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Thun vs Heart of Midlothian
Thun
Heart of Midlothian
Conference League

FC Thun play Heart of Midlothian in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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United StatesParamount+
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FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Arena Thun

FC Thun and Heart of Midlothian kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian live today: TV and live stream

SRF Info will show the match live in Switzerland. All viewing options are listed below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at FC Thun and Heart of Midlothian?

Across their last five matches, FC Thun have won two and lost three. Their latest win came on 1 November, when they beat FC Lausanne-Sport 4:5 away from home. Before that, Thun lost 2:3 to FC Lugano. They failed to score in either of their Conference League matches, losing to Hajduk Split and Twente Enschede.

Heart of Midlothian have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 1:2 to Hibernian in the League Cup. Before that, Hearts drew 2:2 with Rangers, while they lost their Conference League match against Trabzonspor 0:2. Their heaviest defeat was a 1:7 loss to Celtic Glasgow.

THU

THU - Form

TWE
L1-0
SCH
W2-2
HAS
L0-1
LUG
L2-3
LAU
W4-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HEA

HEA - Form

CEL
L7-1
TRS
L2-0
MOT
W0-2
RAN
D2-2
HIB
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Line-ups

Thun vs Heart of Midlothian lineups

4-4-2
Thun crest
Thun
THU
Formation
Heart of Midlothian crest
Heart of Midlothian
HEA
5-4-1
N. SteffenN. SteffenM. BuerkiM. BuerkiJ. BamertJ. BamertL. DahlerL. DahlerO. MambwaO. MambwaM. KaeitM. KaeitN. ReichmuthN. ReichmuthN. MaierN. MaierJ. RothJ. RothF. DursunF. DursunB. LabeauB. LabeauB. ReusB. ReusS. KingsleyS. KingsleyS. FindlayS. FindlayJ. McCartJ. McCartM. Fagan-WalcottM. Fagan-WalcottJ. AltenaJ. AltenaJ. McPakeJ. McPakeS. GuendouzS. GuendouzL. MendyL. MendyS. KerjotaS. KerjotaC. BragaC. Braga
Heart of Midlothian crest
Heart of Midlothian
HEA
4-4-2
Thun

Starting XI

Heart of Midlothian

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Privitelli
  • W. Vrancken

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Form

THU

THU - Form

TWE
L1-0
SCH
W2-2
HAS
L0-1
LUG
L2-3
LAU
W4-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HEA

HEA - Form

CEL
L7-1
TRS
L2-0
MOT
W0-2
RAN
D2-2
HIB
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Head-to-head record

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
321041+37
W
D
W
2
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
321031+27
D
W
W
3
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
4
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
5
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
6
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
7
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
8
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
9
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
10
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
11
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
12
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
13
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
14
AjaxAjaxAJX
311143+14
D
W
L
15
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
16
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
17
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
311136-34
W
L
D
18
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
31023303
L
W
L
19
ThunThunTHU
31022203
W
L
L
20
AtalantaAtalantaATA
310234-13
L
L
W
21
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
22
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
23
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
24
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
302145-12
D
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
302123-12
D
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
27
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
28
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
29
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
301226-41
D
L
L
33
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
34
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301215-41
L
L
D
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
301215-41
D
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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