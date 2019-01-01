FC Platinum fear Caf could move Champions League homes matches

The Zimbabwean champions fear that they could be forced to play their Caf Champions League home matches away

FC Platinum have reacted to reports suggesting that they could play their Caf Champions League group stage home games elsewhere away from their Mandava home.

Although they played the preliminary and first round games at their fortress, there have been concerns that the platinum miners might be asked by Caf to shift base to other Zimbabwean stadiums outside their town of Zvishavane.

Mandava might not have the capacity to host night games due to poor lighting and also their stadium’s media facilities might not be able to accommodate a high number of journalists covering the game.

“The purpose of the project in the first place was to put Zvishavane and the surrounding communities on the map by bringing top international football to the town,” the club said in a statement published in The Herald.

“Now we have qualified for the group stages and we will be hosting African football giants, it has always been our wish to host these games in Zvishavane for the benefit of the community.

“But if we are not going to play the matches in Zvishavane we feel it will be defeating the whole process for the very formation of this club which is to benefit the local community. The club has not received anything official regarding the venue switch but it is our hope we will be able to play these matches in Zvishavane.

“As a club we have good memories at Mandava as part of our objectives to be a leading African brand on the continent, we hope to continue building these success stories at the venue. Everything we do resonate with the community of Zvishavane.”

If they are forced to switch home venue, they could opt to play in Bulawayo or Harare. In 2012 they hosted Sudanese side Al Merreikh at Harare’s Rufaro Stadium after Caf condemned Mandava.

The platinum miners regrouped on Wednesday to continue preparations for the Champions League and will host Orlando Pirates on January 12.