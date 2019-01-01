FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza decries 'harsh' penalty in defeat to Horoya

The Zimbabwean champions remain the only side in the Caf Champions League Group B without win

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has bemoaned the penalty converted by Horoya defender Marius Assoko to sink his side 1-0 in Saturday’s Champions League.

Assoko struck in from the penalty spot on 51 minutes to separate the two sides after FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari was adjudged to have fouled Ghanaian forward Ocansey Mandela inside the box.

While admitting that his men did not give their best, former Galatasaray midfielder Mapeza however, feels his side was unfairly treated by Algerian referee Mustapha Ghorbal.

“We were not ourselves today. We conceded from a penalty which I think was too harsh on us, but it is part of the game. It’s now a big mountain for us to climb. We just have to push hard and see what happens,” Mapeza was quoted as saying by The Standard.

Mapeza started with three defensive midfielders Edwin Madhanhanga, Kelvin Madzongwe and Devon Chafa while he had Charles Sibanda playing as a lone striker.

But the coach defended his defensive style as the best way they could attack. “We wanted to win the game. There is no way we were going to sit and defend. Mathematically we might be out, but for us it is about the experience and we will keep on working hard and see how it goes.”

The platinum miners now visit Horoya for the return fixture in their next match as they remain with just a point from three games.

Now four points behind leaders Orlando Pirates and Esperance who have five points each, FC Platinum might have to dig deep if they entertain hopes of clawing their way back in the bid to reach the quarter-finals.