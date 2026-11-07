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2. Bundesliga
team-logoFC Heidenheim
Voith-Arena
team-logoHannover 96
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

FC Heidenheim v Hannover 96 live today: who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96
FC Heidenheim
Hannover 96
2. Bundesliga

FC Heidenheim face Hannover 96 in the 2. Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV and via stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United KingdomBundesliga App
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Bundesliga App
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96: kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11
Voith-Arena

FC Heidenheim host Hannover 96 at the Voith-Arena in Heidenheim in a 2. Bundesliga clash. The clubs arrive at different stages of their seasons.

In seventh place, Frank Schmidt's Heidenheim are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat to Karlsruher SC, their second loss in five competitive matches. Schmidt must restore the consistency that marked their earlier form this season.

Hannover 96 arrive with renewed momentum after a 2-1 win over Dynamo Dresden gave them their first three points under coach Sandro Wagner. But the Lower Saxony side remain 15th, with eleven points from ten matches.

Speaking after the win, Wagner said at his press conference that he was not entirely satisfied with the performance. "It just wasn't cool", he said, despite the importance of the three points.

Heidenheim need points to stay in touch with the top half of the table, while Hannover want to pull away from the relegation battle. Find out below where to watch the match live.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at FC Heidenheim and Hannover 96?

Across their last five competitive matches, FC Heidenheim have one win, three draws and one defeat. FCH most recently lost 2-1 to Karlsruher SC. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Energie Cottbus and lost 3-1 to VfL Wolfsburg. They scored five goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Hannover 96 have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their latest result was a 2-1 win over Dynamo Dresden. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Braunschweig and drew 1-1 with St. Pauli. Hannover scored four goals and conceded eight in that period.

HDH

HDH - Form

ABI
D2-2
FCK
D0-0
WOB
L3-1
COT
D1-1
KSC
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
H96

H96 - Form

FCM
L3-0
FCP
D1-1
EBS
L2-0
FCK
L0-2
DOD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96: line-ups

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96 Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Schmidt

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96: form

HDH

HDH - Form

ABI
D2-2
FCK
D0-0
WOB
L3-1
COT
D1-1
KSC
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
H96

H96 - Form

FCM
L3-0
FCP
D1-1
EBS
L2-0
FCK
L0-2
DOD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96: head-to-head record

Head to Head

FC HeidenheimDrawHannover 96
4
0
1
2. Bundesliga
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
0
FC Heidenheim badge
FC Heidenheim
HDH
3
FT
2. Bundesliga
FC Heidenheim badge
FC Heidenheim
HDH
2
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
FC Heidenheim badge
FC Heidenheim
HDH
3
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
1
FC Heidenheim badge
FC Heidenheim
HDH
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
1
FC Heidenheim badge
FC Heidenheim
HDH
3
FT
11Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
10910238+1528
W
W
D
W
W
2
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
117312613+1324
W
W
L
D
D
3
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
11632107+321
W
L
W
W
D
4
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
105412514+1119
W
D
W
D
W
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
115241816+217
W
W
L
W
W
7
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
104331718-115
L
D
L
D
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
102621212012
L
D
D
W
D
9
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
113351319-612
L
W
L
W
L
10
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
112541820-211
D
L
D
D
L
11
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
113261618-211
D
L
W
L
W
12
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
13
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
113261418-411
L
L
W
L
D
14
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
113261520-511
W
L
L
W
D
15
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
103251016-611
W
L
D
L
W
16
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
103251321-811
W
L
W
L
L
17
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
11236921-129
L
D
D
L
W
18
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
111551114-38
L
L
W
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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