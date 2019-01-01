FC Goa’s Sergio Lobera - We were lucky in the first half

The Gaurs’ Spanish boss once again mentioned that lack of proper pre-season training is affecting the players’ fitness…

came back from behind twice to hold to a nail-biting 2-2 draw in their sixth match of the (ISL) season six on Sunday in Kochi.

Spanish coach Sergio Lobera was not a happy man after the match even though his side pulled off a dramatic comeback. He was particularly disappointed with the performance of his team in the first half.

“I think the first half is the worst half since I became the coach of FC Goa. Worst first half in my three seasons. We didn't keep the ball, didn't have the possession. We were lucky in the first half to go to the dressing room 1-1. In the second half, the team improved a lot. They played with the ball.”

Lobera once again rued the absence of key players like Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous and mentioned that the point was crucial for the team.

“It was difficult (missing key players) for us today. The players have put in a big effort to get one point, which is very important for us.”

The former FC assistant coach yet again pointed out that lack of proper pre-season is affecting the fitness of the players.

“Maybe due to the preseason not being the best. (Players) are not in the best condition. For the foreign players, it is very difficult to work with the weather (if the preseason is in ). Too many players are tired when teams finish the matches.”

Goa’s ace central defender Mourtada Fall was sent off in the second half for a last-man challenge on Bartholomew Ogbeche. When asked about the red card decision, the Spanish said, “My education is to always respect the referees, even if the refs don't respect in the same way. I prefer not to speak about this situation (red card).”