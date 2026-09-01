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Alice Kopp

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FC Arsenal, all the information on the broadcast at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Gunners' matches live on TV and livestream?

Arsenal

Do you need information on how to watch Arsenal’s matches? We reveal where you can watch the games in the Premier League, Champions League and more live.

Arsenal are one of the established powers in English and European football. The Gunners are in the spotlight every week, on the pitch and off it. But if you want to follow every competitive match, you need to know where to look. TV rights are split across different broadcasters depending on the competition. We've broken down exactly which channels matter for Arsenal so you won't miss a game.

Arsenal FC, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Gunners' matches live on TV and livestream?

Arsenal's Spanish defender #36 Martin Zubimendi passes the ballGetty Images

Watch Arsenal FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

In Germany, the Premier League rights remain with Sky, with the pay-TV broadcaster showing every match live, either individually or in a simulcast. Arsenal's matches are all covered there too. If you prefer to stream, you can watch every game via Sky Go or the streaming service WOW .

logo Sign up now Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24.99 euros/month

From the 2025/26 season, Sky significantly expanded its English portfolio. Alongside the Premier League, matches in the Carabao Cup will also be shown live. That means any Arsenal appearances in the League Cup are fully covered as well.

DAZN holds the exclusive rights to the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including all of Arsenal's games.

Premier League
Arsenal crest
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Goalkeeper David Raya of Arsenal celebratesGetty Images

For the Champions League, the rights are shared between several broadcasters. Most Arsenal matches are shown live on DAZN. Amazon Prime Video also shows one selected top match every Tuesday, including individual games involving English teams.

From the 2027/28 season, that setup will change significantly. Streaming service Paramount+ will join Champions League coverage and broadcast the majority of matches. All details on the new rights distribution are available here.

Should Arsenal reach the Champions League final, it will also be shown on free-to-air TV, as usual. In Germany, ZDF is the regular home of the final.

logo Try Amazon Prime Video The Champions League top match on Tuesday exclusively

Arsenal FC, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: SPOX's live ticker

We provide live text coverage of numerous Champions League matches and selected top Premier League games. You can find the live tickers here. 

Arsenal FC, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: the club at a glance

Founded1886
English league titles13
FA Cup wins14
Champions League titles0
Record appearance holderDavid O'Leary (722 competitive matches)
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