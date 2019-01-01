FAS highlights future plans for Singapore football in its 37th annual congress

On 28th September, The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) held its 37th Annual Congress at the Raffles Town Club with its affiliates, stakeholders and partners as well as members of the media in attendance.

In his address, FAS President Mr Lim Kia Tong shared the key highlights in the past Financial Year, including the review of FAS’ organisational structure and the revival of fans support. He also gave an update on the infrastructure upgrade that will be taking place at Jalan Besar Stadium under the FIFA Forward programme. Please refer to attached for the full speech.

Organisational Restructure

To create a more effective delivery of the FAS Strategic Plan, a review was done to look into the structure of the Technical Department. Not only was the FAS Football Academy abolished to decentralise the development of youth players, but the FAS also appointed a new Technical Director, Men’s National Team coach and Head of Coach Education and Development to manage and oversee the development of players in line with the FAS Development philosophy.

Revival of Fan Support

With the aim of reviving fans’ support for the National Teams, the #ONESTRONG campaign was launched last year to bring Singaporeans together to support the National Teams. The local fans responded strongly and rallied behind the National Team especially during the AFF Suzuki Cup home matches and recent World Cup qualifiers.

FIFA Forward - Infrastructure Upgrade

Since the previous financial year, the FAS has been a part of the FIFA Forward programme which supports Member Associations with grants for long-term football development in the areas of infrastructure, competitions, capacity building, youth development and National Teams. The FAS has utilised these funds for schemes such as enhancement of IT systems and football performance analysis software, purchase of football equipment and football-related equipment as well as projects to develop FAS’ referees.

The FAS will be embarking on an infrastructure upgrade of its headquarters next. Enhancements will be made to the administration office situated in Jalan Besar Stadium and a new, improved artificial pitch will be installed at the stadium. The project is expected to be completed in late 2020, from conceptualisation to construction.

