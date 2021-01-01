Farida Machia: Cameroon striker joins Lucia Jose at Ouriense

The Cameroon international has completed her move to the Portuguese Liga BPI outfit for the remainder of the season

Portuguese Liga BPI side Ouriense have secured the services of international Farida Machia from Awa Ladies.

Upon her return to , where she previously spent two years with Braga, Machia had a successful medical examination and put pen to paper to wrap up her transfer.

The 29-year-old agreed to a short-term deal with the Ourem based outfit, which will keep her at the Campo da Caridade for the rest of the 2020-21 season, with an optional 12-month extension.

During her two-year stint with Braga, she scored nine times and contributed assists as they celebrated a domestic double in 2019.

Following her contract expiration, the forward returned to Cameroon, where she featured for Awa Ladies, scoring five goals in five games in the 2021 Cameroon women's top-flight season.

Before her trip to Portugal, her exploits at Awa earned her a recall to the Indomitable Lionesses' fold in December when the country began their preparation in Yaounde for the Olympic playoffs with .



The signing of Machia will boost the ranks of Ouriense as they seek to retain their top-flight status in the relegation playoffs after an eighth-place first round finish, with eight points from nine games.

With her arrival, she will fill the void left by star Vivian Corazone Aquino and also team up with Mozambique striker Lucia Jose.



Machia will hope to hit the ground running on her debut for Ouriense in their relegation play-off opener against Damaiense on Sunday.