Fantasy football: Premier League team news, injuries, captain picks and more

Nov 05, 2021 15:30 UTC +00:00
Goal's guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2021-22 campaign

One of the secrets to success in Fantasy Premier League is making sure you pay close attention to team news, so you can tweak your team accordingly.

A key player may be injured or your best goalscorer might be suspended,  and it makes sense to keep on top of things in order to maximise your points return each week.

If you're looking for the latest team news, or just want some advice on the best captain picks or even a suggested wildcard squad, then Goal has you covered.

Contents

  1. Gameweek fixtures
  2. Team news
  3. Suspension table
  4. Who is the best captain pick?
  5. Goal's suggested Wildcard squad

Gameweek 11 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (GMT)
November 5 Southampton vs Aston Villa 8pm
November 6 Man Utd vs Man City 12:30pm
November 6 Brentford vs Norwich 3pm
November 6 Chelsea vs Burnley 3pm
November 6 Crystal Palace vs Wolves 3pm
November 6 Brighton vs Newcastle 5:30pm
November 7 Arsenal vs Watford 2pm
November 7 Everton vs Tottenham 2pm
November 7 Leeds vs Leicester 2pm
November 7 West Ham vs Liverpool 4:30pm
GAMEWEEK 11 CHANGES DEADLINE: NOVEMBER 5, 6:30PM (GMT)

Injury news

Last updated: 05/11/21 3:30pm (GMT)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Likely return date
Granit Xhaka Knee Unknown
Kieran Tierney Ankle Late fitness test

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Likely return date
Morgan Sanson Illness November 5, 2021
Jacob Ramsey Ankle November 5, 2021
Trezeguet Knee Unknown

BRENTFORD

Player Injury Likely return date
Shandon Baptiste Shoulder Unknown
Joshua Dasilva Hip Unknown
Mads Sorensen Knee Unknown
Yoane Wissa Ankle November 20, 2021
Kristoffer Ajer Thigh December, 2021
David Raya Knee Unknown

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Taylor Richards Lower back Late fitness test
Aaron Connolly Heel November 6, 2021
Danny Welbeck Hamstring Unknown
Dan Burn Knee Late fitness test
Steven Alzate Ankle Unknown

BURNLEY

Player Injury Likely return date
Aaron Lennon Illness Late fitness test
Dale Stephens Ankle Unknown

CHELSEA

Player Injury Likely return date
Christian Pulisic Ankle November 6, 2021
Timo Werner Hamstring Unknown
Romelu Lukaku Ankle November 20, 2021
Mateo Kovacic Thigh Unknown
Mason Mount Illness November 6, 2021
Marcos Alonso Knock November 20, 2021
CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Likely return date
Will Hughes Lower back Late fitness test
Eberechi Eze Achilles Unknown
Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown

EVERTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Abdoulaye Doucoure Foot Unknown
Andre Gomes Calf Unknown
Yerry Mina Hamstring Unknown
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Thigh Unknown
Lucas Digne Muscle injury November 7, 2021

LEEDS

Player Injury Likely return date
Patrick Bamford Ankle Unknown
Luke Ayling Knee November 21, 2021
Robin Koch Groin Unknown
Junior Firpo Other Late fitness test
Jamie Shackleton Knock Late fitness test

LEICESTER

Player Injury Likely return date
Ayoze Perez Illness Late fitness test
James Justin Knee Unknown
Wesley Fofana Leg Unknown
James Maddison Illness November 7, 2021
Harvey Barnes Illness November 7, 2021
Marc Albrighton Knock November 20, 2021
Ricardo Pereira Knock November 7, 2021

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Likely return date
James Milner Thigh Unknown
Harvey Elliott  Ankle Unknown
Roberto Firmino Hamstring Unknown
Curtis Jones Eye injury November 20, 2021
Naby Keita Hamstring Unknown
Joe Gomez Calf November 20, 2021
MAN CITY

Player Injury Likely return date
Benjamin Mendy Unavailable Unknown
Liam Delap Ankle Unknown
Ferran Torres Foot Unknown
Kyle Walker Foot Late fitness test

MAN UTD

Player Injury Likely return date
Victor Lindelof Knock Late fitness test
Raphael Varane Thigh December 5, 2021

NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Likely return date
Paul Dummett Calf Unknown
Elliot Anderson Knock November 6, 2021

NORWICH CITY

Player Injury Likely return date
Todd Cantwell Achilles Unknown
Sam Byram Thigh Unknown
Christoph Zimmermann Ankle Unknown
Grant Hanley Groin Unknown
Ozan Kabak Illness Late fitness test

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Armando Broja Ankle November 5, 2021
Jack Stephens Knee Unknown

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Likely return date
Ryan Sessegnon Knock Unknown

WATFORD

Player Injury Likely return date
Peter Etebo Quad March 2022
Francisco Sierralta Thigh November 7, 2021
Christian Kabasele Thigh Unknown
Kiko Femenia Hip November 7, 2021
Ken Sema Medial ligament Unknown
Kwadwo Baah Ankle Unknown

WEST HAM

Player Injury Likely return date
Andriy Yarmolenko Knock Late fitness test
Nikola Vlasic Knock Late fitness test

WOLVES

Player Injury Likely return date
Hugo Bueno Thigh Unknown
Jonny Knee 2022
Pedro Neto Knee Unknown
Yerson Mosquera Hamstring 2022
Fernando Marcal Calf November 20, 2021

Suspensions table

Player Return date
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) November 20
Aymeric Laporte (Man City) November 21
Paul Pogba (Man Utd) November 28

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 11?

The most popular captain choice for Gameweek 11 will undoubtedly continue to be Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), with the Egyptian still returning an assist last time out despite not being on the scoresheet.

However, given the relative difficulty of the fixture against West Ham at London Stadium, there may be value in switching to one of Chelsea's marauding full-backs ahead of their home clash with Burnley.

Both Ben Chilwell (£6m) and Reece James (£5.8m) were left on the bench for the 1-0 Champions League win over Malmo and should come back into the starting XI on Saturday to offer big points potential.

Goal's suggested Wildcard squad

Our Gameweek 11 suggested Wildcard squad sees us go with Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) as our No 1 goalkeeper.

Mikel Arteta's preferred choice has comprehensively ousted Bernd Leno in the pecking order and, boosted by his impressive performance against Leicester last weekend, a home clash against Watford looks a safe bet for another clean sheet.

Now would be the perfect time to utilise a Chelsea double in defence, with in-form Ben Chilwell (£6m) and Reece James (£5.8m) both looking likely starters against Burnley (H) and with the potential to offer a big points haul.

Tino Livramento (£4.5m) has continued his assured start to life at Southampton and has delivered six points or more in his last three matches, with a home meeting against struggling Aston Villa on Friday night a decent opportunity to further his tally.

The midfield features the irrepressible Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), while Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m), Conor Gallagher (£5.7m), Declan Rice (£5m) and Raphinha (£6.6m) are all affordable options that are guaranteed starters.

In attack, we're hoping the arrival of Antonio Conte will spark Harry Kane (£12.1m) into life, and it would not be a surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) light up the Manchester derby against a City side that could be vulnerable to counter-attacks.

Check out the full suggested squad below!

