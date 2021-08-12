Premier League

Fantasy football: Premier League team news, injuries, captain picks & more

Stephen Darwin
Goal
Goal's Gameweek guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2021-22 campaign

It's finally here! The 2021-22 Fantasy Premier League is back and Gameweek 1 is staring us straight in the face. Are you ready?

If you're still in the process of coming up with the funniest team name possible - we can help you with that - or picking your 15-man squad - we can help you with that too - fear not, you've still got plenty of time left.

Don't leave it too long though, with the Gameweek 1 changes deadline set for August 13 at 18:30 (BST), and for those of you looking for the latest team news to make your final tweaks and changes, you've come to the right place.

Contents

  1. Gameweek fixtures
  2. Team news
  3. Suspension table
  4. Who is the best captain pick?

Gameweek 1 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (BST)
August 13 Brentford vs Arsenal 8pm
August 14 Man Utd vs Leeds 12:30pm
August 14 Burnley vs Brighton 3pm
August 14 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 3pm
August 14 Everton vs Southampton 3pm
August 14 Leicester vs Wolves 3pm
August 14 Watford vs Aston Villa 3pm
August 14 Norwich vs Liverpool 5:30pm
August 15 Newcastle vs West Ham 2pm
August 15 Tottenham vs Man City 4:30pm
GAMEWEEK 1 CHANGES DEADLINE: AUGUST 13, 6:30PM (BST)

Team news

Last updated: 12/08/21 12 noon (BST)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Likely return date
Thomas Partey Ankle September 11, 2021
Eddie Nketiah Ankle September 11, 2021
Gabriel Knee Unknown

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Likely return date
Ollie Watkins Knee August 14, 2021
Emiliano Buendia Hip August 14, 2021
Trezeguet Knee Unknown
Morgan Sanson Knee Unknown

BRENTFORD

Player Injury Likely return date
Mathias Jensen Lack of match fitness August 21, 2021
Joshua DaSilva Hip Unknown

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Danny Welbeck Thigh September 11, 2021
Tariq Lamptey Thigh Unknown
Dan Burn Knee Unknown
Kjell Scherpen Ankle Unknown

BURNLEY

Player Injury Likely return date
Dale Stephens Ankle Unknown
Kevin Long Calf Unknown

CHELSEA

Player Injury Likely return date
Hakim Ziyech Shoulder Unknown

CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Likely return date
Conor Gallagher Ineligible August 21, 2021
Eberechi Eze Achilles Unknown
Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown
Michael Olise Back Unknown

EVERTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Ankle August 14, 2021

LEEDS

Player Injury Likely return date
Diego Llorente Knee Unknown
Junior Firpo Knock Unknown

LEICESTER

Player Injury Likely return date
Timothy Castagne Face August 14, 2021
Jonny Evans Foot September 11, 2021
James Justin Knee Unknown
Wesley Fofana Leg Next season

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Likely return date
Curtis Jones Head August 21, 2021
Andy Robertson Ankle September 12, 2021

MAN CITY

Player Injury Likely return date
Kevin De Bruyne Ankle August 28, 2021
Phil Foden Ankle September 11, 2021

MAN UTD

Player Injury Likely return date
Marcus Rashford Shoulder Unknown
Alex Telles Ankle Unknown
Dean Henderson Fatigue Unknown
Phil Jones Knee Unknown

NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Likely return date
Martin Dubravka Ankle September 11, 2021
Paul Dummett Calf Unknown
Karl Darlow Knee Unknown

NORWICH CITY

Player Injury Likely return date
Todd Cantwell Ankle Unknown
Sam Byram Thigh Unknown

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Likely return date
James Ward-Prowse Knee Unknown
Will Smallbone Knee Unknown

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Likely return date
Harry Kane Other August 15, 2021
Ryan Sessegnon Hamstring Unknown
Cristian Romero Knee Unknown
Tanguy Ndombele Other Unknown

WATFORD

Player Injury Likely return date
Domingos Quina Thigh Unknown

WEST HAM

Player Injury Likely return date
Manuel Lanzini Knock August 15, 2021
Arthur Masuaku Knee Unknown
Angelo Ogbonna Hamstring Unknown

WOLVES

Player Injury Likely return date
Willy Boly Hamstring Unknown
Jonny Knee Unknown
Pedro Neto Knee Unknown
Daniel Podence Hip Unknown
Yerson Mosquera Hamstring Unknown

Suspensions table

Player Absent for...
None N/A

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 1?

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021-22

It's got to be Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), hasn't it?

The Liverpool star finished the 2020-21 season with 231 points and a fixture against newly-promoted Norwich City looks an appealing one, with Liverpool looking to get off to a positive start as they aim to mount a serious title challenge.

Indeed, Salah has scored at least 19 goals in each of his last four seasons in England's top flight and he should be raring to go in Gameweek 1, with the 29-year-old having had a good rest during the post-season after not being selected for the Olympics.

