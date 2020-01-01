Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 32+ transfer advice, captain picks & more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections ahead of the forthcoming gameweek

So there we have it, Liverpool are Premier League champions. The Reds have wrapped up their first league title in 30 years but there's still plenty to play for in the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

Just seven games remain now as Fantasy Premier League managers look to finish the season with a flurry, with every transfer and starting XI choice potentially being crucial as we head into the final weeks of the season.

From team selection advice to possible captain picks and the latest FPL stats - Goal gives you all the tools you need to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables.

Team selection advice

It's quarter-final weekend meaning that there is a fair spread of Premier League fixtures spanning from Saturday to Thursday.

A disrupted league calendar can often lead to double fixtures although that's not the same for Gameweek 32+, with 10 matches to be played and the changes deadline set at 11.30am (BST) on June 27.

After their improved performance in the 2-0 win over and a home clash against up next, players should represent decent value as you consider your transfer options.

Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) is likely to keep his place in the starting XI after finding the net against the Saints, while Bukayo Saka (£4.7m) appears to be a regular under Mikel Arteta now and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11m)'s four-game wait for a goal surely won't go on for much longer.

, so impressive in their 3-0 demolition of , face Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday so second-guessing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection for their Premier League clash with a few days later won't be easy.

That said, Anthony Martial (£8.1m), who is predictably the most transferred-in player ahead of Gameweek 32+ after his hat-trick against the Blades, should be involved from the start, and the same can be said for Marcus Rashford (£9m).

Bruno Fernandes (£8.7m) continues to be a reliable source of points and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) is unlikely to lose his place at right-back, with his assist, clean sheet and two bonus points seeing him featured in the Dream Team for the last gameweek.

FPL bosses don't seem convinced that Jack Grealish (£6.3m) can inspire to Premier League safety, with the reported Manchester United target being second highest in terms of transfers out going into the next gameweek.

A home fixture against in-form is part of the reason for that, with Raul Jimenez (£8.3m) and Adama Traore (£5.8m) the two obvious picks with goal and assist potential from that particular fixture.

As suggested in last week's column, despite Sergio Aguero (£11.7m)'s injury there was no guarantee Pep Guardiola would throw Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) straight in as his replacement, although he should be given the nod to face , with changes across the XI likely after the disappointing defeat at .

That result handed Liverpool the title and while Jurgen Klopp may take the opportunity to make a few changes to his starting XI, don't expect the likes of Sadio Mane (£12.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) to be taken out of the firing line as they chase awards and records.

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 32+?

There are no hugely obvious selections for this week's captain pick with the majority of the so-called big six either faced with away fixtures or tricky home assignments.

That could see you put faith in Jimenez (£8.3m), with the Wolves striker on a run of two goals in consecutive matches and up against a relegation-threatened Aston Villa side who have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season.

Another sensible pick would be Martial (£8.1m) as he continues to lead the line for Manchester United and will be looking to build on his match-winning display last time out against Sheffield United. The Red Devils face Brighton away and looked an impressive attacking force in their demolition of the Blades.

If you're willing to take a bit of a risk on Arsenal, who have been up and down since the Premier League restart, then Aubameyang (£11m) may be your man as he seeks to end his run of four games without a goal and get back on track in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be determined to put on a show at Manchester City after being crowned champions and usual suspects Salah (£12.7m) and Mane (£12.5m) remain decent options as your FPL captain.

What was the highest-scoring team from Gameweek 31+?

Total points scored: 142

Line-up: Schmeichel (14); Alexander-Arnold (14), Wan-Bissaka (11), Keane (15), Sanchez (12), Digne (11); Willian (10), Fabinho (14), Salah (11), Martial (21); Jimenez (9).

Listen to Goal's Fantasy Football show!

Goal Fantasy Football podcast hosts Sam Brown, Miles Chambers and David Milner discuss the Premier League restart. Listen below and be sure to subscribe!

