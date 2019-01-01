Fantasy football 2019-20 bargains: The Premier League's cheapest hidden gem players on the FPL game

If you want to squeeze the best players into your team, you need to buy some cheap options, but you can get good value for your money too

Everybody loves a bargain and it's no different when it comes to fantasy football.

The Premier League is set to kick off this August and time is running out for managers to get their squads assembled.

Figuring out how best to spend your money is part of the fun and one thing that can make a big difference is knowing how to get the best bang for your buck.

To help you get the best out of your budget, Goal brings you a selection of the cheapest and best players to pick on fantasy football this season.

Fantasy football 2019-20 bargain forwards

Raul Jimenez | | £7.5m

Wolves star Raul Jimenez is a relative bargain in this season's fantasy football, despite scoring nearly as well as Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last term.

The former and striker isn't necessarily the most profilic, but his hold-up play means he is often laying up his team-mates and earning bonus points.

It is a risk, of course, given the possibility of the dreaded 'second-season syndrome', but the international's price - £3.5m cheaper than Aubameyang and £4.5m cheaper than Aguero - is decent value.

Gerard Deulofeu | | £6.5m

Former winger Gerard Deulofeu has been categorised as a forward in this season's fantasy football, which may strike some as unusual, particularly when similar players such as Mohamed Salah aren't.

Either way, Deulofeu is available at a reasonable price and, while he is not renowned as an out-and-out goalscorer, he is inclined to take set-pieces and provide assists.

Jay Rodriguez | | £6m

It is a long time since Jay Rodriguez was the toast of fantasy football managers everywhere for his exploits with , but he is back this season with Burnley and available for half what Aguero costs.

Rodriguez scored 22 goals for in the Championship last season and will take confidence from that into the new season as he seeks to enjoy an Indian Summer in 's top flight.

If he can cement a place in the team and remain fit, the one-time England international will get his fair share of points alongside Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.

Fantasy football 2019-20 bargain midfielders

John McGinn | | £5.5m

Jack Grealish and Conor Hourihane are Aston Villa's most expensive midfielders in fantasy football this season, but John McGinn, who is equally is important to the team, is cheaper.

The international is a tenacious competitor and it is no surprise to see his name linked with Premier League behemoths .

McGinn impressed in pre-season, continuing the upward trajectory that saw him involved in a total of 16 league goals last term, so is primed to thrive as Villa battle against the drop.

Mesut Ozil | | £7.5m

Admittedly, including Mesut Ozil in one's fantasy football team is a gamble these days and he is not strictly the cheapest, but at £7.5m it could be a risk worth taking.

The Arsenal playmaker has struggled in recent seasons, but there is every chance that he could rediscover his mojo in 2019-20, particularly if he remains unscathed by injury.

If the Gunners can tighten up as a unit, as no doubt Unai Emery will attempt to achieve, Ozil - who, let's not forget regularly scores over 100 FPL points - could well turn out to be a bargain pick.

Onel Hernandez | | £5.5m

Norwich City comfortably secured promotion to the Premier League with a level of consistency that few teams were able to match and one of their best players was Onel Hernandez.

The former youth international winger was directly involved in an impressive 17 goals for the Canaries in the Championship last season, contributing nine assists and scoring eight himself.

Whether or not he can translate that to the Premier League, where Norwich are likely to be up against more pressure, remains to be seen, but he's worth a punt.

Fantasy football 2019-20 bargain defenders

Lewis Dunk | | £4.5m

Brighton are among the favourites to be relegated this season, but their defensive duo of Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk have earned the respect of the league for their ability to put up stern resistance.

Duffy was the top-scoring defender in the league last term, but his subsequent price increase to £5m means that his partner Dunk may offer better value.

The England international was not far behind his Irish team-mate in the points table last season and they play a very similar game when it comes to set-pieces.

Craig Cathcart | Watford | £4.5m

international Craig Cathcart enjoyed one of his best seasons from a personal perspective last season and is a cheap option in defence in fantasy football.

Forming part of a strong backline, Cathcart was key to the fact that the Hornets kept seven clean sheets in the league. He topped their clearances chart and scored three goals as they finished 11th.

Cathcart is slightly cheaper than his full-back team-mate Jose Holebas, but scored the exact same number of points last season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka | Manchester United | £5.5m

A price of £5.5m for a full-back who will be a regular starter for a top-six team isn't bad and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could turn out to be a bargain at that, if he hits the ground running at Old Trafford.

Manchester United forked out £50m for the former full-back and he should, in theory at least, have more opportunities to get forward under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That means he is much more likely to get among the goals and assists, which means more of those precious FPL points.

Fantasy football 2019-20 bargain goalkeepers

Mat Ryan | Brighton | £4.5m

's number one Mat Ryan has shown himself to be a spectacular shot-stopper at Brighton and has punched above his weight in fantasy football in the past two seasons.

Brighton may be among the favourites for the drop, but they have a strong defence, which has managed to keep plenty of clean sheets and, even if the shots rain down, Ryan is more than a match.

He is a rare goalkeeper in fantasy football who is both very cheap and likely to start every game that he is fit for.

Bernd Leno | Arsenal | £5m

Arsenal's dreadful season in 2018-19 has had an effect on their players' prices, but, despite a growing reputation for being defensively suspect, Bernd Leno is decent value at £5m.

It was blatantly obvious that the Gunners needed to toughen up their backline and it would be the height of incompetence if Emery fails to do that in 2019-20.

Even so, should the north London outfit fail to improve on that front, Leno is well placed to pick up save points.

Tom Heaton | Aston Villa | £4.5m

A number of seasons ago Tom Heaton was a must-have on fantasy football thanks to a combination of his shot-stopping and Burnley's ability to keep clean sheets.

He has signed for newly promoted Aston Villa ahead of the upcoming campaign and it is expected that the England international will lead the defensive resistance as the club's number one goalkeeper.

Article continues below

Make sure to tune in to the UK Fantasy Football Show on Goal, our new weekly podcast to help you get through the season. Listen on Apple here or Spotify here!

You can also check out our run-through of the best players to choose on FPL below: