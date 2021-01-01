Fan View: Kudus fuels Kamaldeen to Ajax reports with social media post

Many have reacted to the midfielder’s photo with the winger on Friday amid intense transfer speculation

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has put many on transfer alert after posting a photo of himself and reported Manchester United and Liverpool target Kamaldeen Sulemana on social media.

With a string of fine performances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga, Kamaldeen has drawn strong interest from Ajax, Liverpool and United, who are reportedly the top contenders for his services this summer.

German side Bayer Leverkusen, Belgian outfit Club Brugge and French fold Olympic Marseille have also been linked with the teenager.

On Thursday, media reports said the 19-year-old has all but agreed to join Ajax, a move that will see him link up with former Nordsjaelland teammate and compatriot Kudus, who has urged the winger to snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Johan Cruyff Arena.

Article continues below

The two players are also set to link up on international duty, having both been named in Ghana’s 30-man squad for friendly fixtures against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire next month.

Friday’s post has fueled the Ajax transfer speculations even more, drawing a lot of reactions, some sampled below:

🇬🇭Kudus x Kamaldeen🇬🇭



Future of the Black Stars (and Ajax 👀) ? ⚽️⭐ pic.twitter.com/sPHzV0VQrN — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 28, 2021

Done deal anaa? — Kingmanah (@Kingmanah2) May 28, 2021

Kamaldeen at Ajax will be 🔥🔥🔥 — EDDYBLESS FRIMPONG 🇬🇭 (@Eddybless123) May 28, 2021

Future of Blackstars is in good hands, Kudus-Kamaldeen. All the best to you two. — ENRIQUE CANTONA (@minkaeric) May 28, 2021

All will benefit from that right choice… Ghana, Kamaldeen, Kudus, Ajax… ✨🔥🔥🔥🔥✨ — Dibbes (@Dibbes101) May 28, 2021

When two brothers play for the same team, their connection is spendirous. Get Kamal to Ajax Kudus — Dada Osman (@deosman12) May 28, 2021