Fan View: 'Iwobi just Sterling with dreadlocks and Nigeria passport' - Super Eagle slammed after Cameroon loss

Gbenga Adewoye
The 25-year-old featured for 86 minutes for the Super Eagles but struggled to make much of an impact in the encounter

Football enthusiasts have slammed Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi for his performance in Nigeria’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.

Cameroon claimed  the victory after Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored the only goal of the encounter in the 37th minute.  

Iwobi was handed a starting role in the encounter but struggled to make much of an impact before he was replaced by Abraham Marcusin the 86th minute.

Fans have taken to social media to lambast the 25-year-olf for his uninspiring showing in the game.