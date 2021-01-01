Fan View: ‘Get well soon Eze’ – Supporters send messages to injured Crystal Palace star

The English midfielder of Nigerian origin has suffered a long-term injury during a training session with the Eagles squad

Football fans have taken to social media to sympathise with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

The 22-year-old suffered an Achilles injury during Eagles training on Tuesday, and as a result of that, he could be out of action until 2022.

Eze has been an integral part of Roy Hodgson’s squad following his move from Championship side, Queens Park Rangers.

Article continues below

In the 2020-21 campaign, he accounts for 34 league games with four goals and five assists to his credit.

Following this appalling news, so many of his fans have taken to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has suffered a serious Achilles injury in training and he could be out until next year. We wish him a quick recovery #SportsArenaKE pic.twitter.com/qgVq5hkjCM — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) May 19, 2021

Achilles injuries are very hard to come back from no matter what your age is...



Good luck Eberechi Eze, you're absolutely gonna need it. — Prin❌e (@PrinXeAEGIS) May 19, 2021

I wish Eberechi Eze the best in recovery — KING👑 (@_IKENNA_) May 19, 2021

Eberechi Eze has suffered an achilles injury in Crystal Palace training that could rule him out for the rest of the 2021.



Gutted for the lad. He's been pure class in his first season in the Premier League for the Eagles. 🦅🤕 pic.twitter.com/8OZukhTh9c — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 19, 2021

Today is a day of mourning for the king, Eberechi Eze — deflection fc (@tyrickmitch) May 19, 2021

eberechi eze’s injury looks very bad, speedy recovery 🙏💫 — HT🥤 (@sfchxrvey) May 19, 2021

Such a shame he is a talent



Eberechi Eze has suffered an achilles injury in training that may keep him out until next year. — Black & White Vision (@white_vision) May 19, 2021

Sending all of our support to Eberechi Eze after it's been reported he's picked up a serious Achilles injury in training. Eze's been a joy to watch in his first top flight campaign and will be missed but this baller will come back stronger. Rest up Ebere. Next season is yours. pic.twitter.com/W62TKu4fQs — VERSUS (@vsrsus) May 19, 2021

⭐ Eberechi Eze has reached 10 goal involvements in his first ever Premier League campaign and has won the WhoScored Man of the Match award twice as many times as any Crystal Palace player this season (4)



🙏 Here's hoping to a speedy recovery from injury pic.twitter.com/2RpbRXDkDN — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 19, 2021

If anyone can bounce back from injury after having to work so hard all his life to get to this stage of his career, it’s Eberechi Eze. 🙏 — G🦅 (@CPFC_GH) May 19, 2021

Get well soon, Eberechi Eze ❤️💙 — Kostas 🔰 (@UtdBruno_) May 19, 2021

As per @domfifield & @David_Ornstein Eberechi Eze has suffered an Achillies injury and is set for a long spell out injured. #CPFC — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) May 19, 2021

Oh dear, an Achilles tendon injury for Eberechi Eze at 22 years of age could have a significant impact on his development. Hoping for a speedy recovery. — MW Home PT (@MWHomePT) May 19, 2021

Eberechi Eze. Damn. Awful news. — Ye. (@bizzll_) May 19, 2021

Prayers up for Eberechi Eze 🙏🏿 — ... (@shonibay) May 19, 2021

Really sad with this eberechi eze injury 😣 — ERINLE (@ErinleAde) May 19, 2021

Eberechi Eze injured nooooooo hope he bounces back next season was meant to be his break through season — 🧨 (@UtdRajann) May 19, 2021

Awful news about Eze. I’ll be amazed if he plays next season. — Catch the Sun (@MarcWilliams22) May 19, 2021

Whoever ruptured Eze’s achilles deserves to be sacked from the club



Unless it was Benteke. Then it was just an unlucky accident — Ethan (@Benteke_SZN) May 19, 2021

Hearing the news of Eze's injury felt like I'd been punched in the gut. Hoping and praying that he comes back soon, stronger and better than ever 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/RqBm1rDOhR — Will (@WillCPFC03) May 19, 2021