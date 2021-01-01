Fan View: ‘All we need now is Mbappi & Neymir’ – Arsenal’s African fans react to Leo Messo signing
Arsenal’s African fans have reacted to the Gunners’ signing of 10-year-old wonderkid Leo Messo.
Formerly with West Ham United, the Kenyan joined the North Londoners on a scholarship on Wednesday.
There, he would be hoping to continue his development while hoping to emulate the likes of Nigeria international Alex Iwobi and England youth international of Ghanaian origin Eddie Nketiah, who all graduated from the respected Hale End.
Messo’s move to the Emirates Stadium has got football fans talking on social media with some suggesting his brother’s name would be ‘Cristiano Ronaldi’. Some feel the Premier League outfit should add Mbappi and Neymir to their squad.
Proud of him for representing our beloved country 🇰🇪 at my favourite club❤️🔥— Vincent 🐺 (@anyangu_vincent) May 19, 2021
No one:— Mrs.AMERIX😍 (@jaxella_) May 19, 2021
Leo messo father: i have another son called Cristiano ronaldi😂 pic.twitter.com/g9Jk4WcMt7
His brother is called Cristiano Ronaldi— Simon (@shsharrington) May 19, 2021
To set this straight, Leo Messo has touched more trophies than Harry Kane. Leo Messo is 10 years old, Harry Kane is 28. 🇰🇪 ❤️👊 pic.twitter.com/4GPZNXQS5e— Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) May 19, 2021
Welcome to Arsenal Leo Messo! 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/zLnMB5S7if— Evan Cooper (@Lacazest) May 19, 2021
DONE DEAL! 🇰🇪 🇰🇪— Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 19, 2021
Arsenal have signed 10-year-old Kenyan youngster Leo Messo from West Ham United! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1oH1WRjcdp
Leo Messo. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/59XzQiv6KW— 𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘎𝘰𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘳 (@afcdenmark) May 20, 2021
For those people making fun, don't ruin the kid's biggest day of his life.— Arsenal Clock (@NicolasPepe18) May 19, 2021
Congraaats kiddo for fulfilling your dream 👍👍
His father during his naming ceremony pic.twitter.com/SMF5IwVYeQ— sandstorm (@Chinnan8) May 19, 2021
The boy has already won more trophies than Harry Kane.— Engr Aminu Gawu (@AminuMineX) May 19, 2021
Probably Cristiano Ronaldi— ARTETA'S GALACTICOS (@SaintSantiAFC) May 19, 2021
We Kenyans are so happy. And wish him all thr best. The Gunner family I'm Kenya we are happy— Martineli (@mwaswaweru) May 19, 2021
