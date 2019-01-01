Falcao, Robinho & no goalkeeper – Chelsea star Jorginho reveals dream 5-a-side team

The Blues’ Italy international midfielder has made a selection which includes plenty of South American talent, but nobody to play between the sticks

midfielder Jorginho has been asked to piece together his dream five-a-side team, with the international making a rather odd selection.

There is no shortage of quality within his choices, but one rather glaring omission.

Maybe it is the Brazilian flair in the blood of the Imbituba-born star that has him favouring an all-out attack approach.

He certainly sees no need to worry about defending after naming no goalkeeper.

So, with nobody between the sticks, those operating outfield will need to be good on the ball and clinical in the final third.

Fortunately for Jorginho, his side would boast those qualities in abundance if they ever took to the field.

That is because he has called upon a number of fellow South Americans and colleagues at Stamford Bridge.

Asked during an Instagram Q&A hosted by Chelsea’s official account to pick his dream 5-a-side team, Jorginho said: “Okay, so my team would be as follows.

“We’d have no goalkeeper, because we just want to enjoy football so we will all play outfield!

“Then I would include myself, because it’s my team, and I’ll have Emerson and Willian in there too, my team-mates.

“I would also pick Radamel Falcao and Robinho to finish the side. Not bad, hey!”

Emerson and Willian are two Brazilians alongside Jorginho in west London, while the nomadic Robinho is now on the books at Turkish outfit .

Falcao, meanwhile, is still a prolific presence at side , despite the Colombian striker seeing more questions asked of his future this summer.

Jorginho faced similar at one stage, with Maurizio Sarri having headed for the exit at Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed considerable success under the Italian, but has insisted that his career should be judged in tandem with the coach now at Serie A champions Juventus.

Jorginho has said: “I was a little sad seeing people thinking I arrived here only because of [Sarri].

“I arrived here because of my hard work, my day to day work, my sacrifices. It’s a challenge for me to show the fans that thanks to my work it’s why I got here.

“I want to take this opportunity to have a good season and also for my name to be recognised by Jorginho who plays for Chelsea, not Jorginho who only works with Sarri.”