Faith Michael: Nigeria defender signs Pitea contract extension

The Super Falcons defender has signed a one-year contract extension with the Swedish Damallsvenskan outfit

international Faith Michael has signed a one-year contract extension with Swedish club Pitea, Goal can exclusively report.

The development brings an end to protracted talks over her contract extension with the Damallsvenskan side following the expiration of the defender's deal.

Last week, the Super Falcons star, who turns 34 in February, had offered some positive updates regarding her future at LF Arena.

"I will play with Pitea IF. Nothing has been signed yet, but I have talked to the club and hope that we can solve everything," She told Pitea-Tidningen.

"Pitea is home to me. When you are in a place that makes you happy, there is no point in changing."

Having put pen to paper, the veteran defender, who joined the club in 2011 will be staying put at Norrbotten beyond a decade.

While confirming her contract extension to Goal, she explained her decision to remain at Pitea amid tempting offers from rival Swedish clubs.

"It's done and dusted. I have signed a new one-year deal with club (Pitea)," she told Goal.

"I choose to extend my contract with the team because I like it here, even there were also other offers."

The 2018 champions struggled for most period of the 2020 season before confirming their stay in the Swedish top-flight. This was following a final day 1-0 triumph at Orebro on November 15.

And the 33-year-old, who played the duration in all her side's 22 matches during the season, opened up on the secrets that saw her side succeeding in their long battle against relegation.

"It was not by my power but the grace of God for me to play all matches without being substituted or injured. It's a blessing," she continued.

"First, I was praying for the team believing God that no matter what, we are not being relegated but on the other hand, the harmony in the team played a vital role.

"We were not moved by the situation but told ourselves that we must stay up against all odds because many rival teams even wanted us out due to the distance and how cold the city is.

"The club's board played their part by organising fun activities like car races and some other fun games. Others from the community twice organised lunch or dinner for us as players.

"All these were done just for us to be happy, united as a team and deliver the results on the pitch.

"We got massive support, so all that was left for us to appreciate them was by working even harder and to see every match as a final.

"So out of 4 matches to end the season, we ended up winning three of them and only lost one. It's tough but ended in praise at the end."

She becomes the fifth player to sign a new deal ahead of the 2021 season after Astrid Larsson, Linnea Sehlberg, Guro Pettersen, Sofia Wännerdahl and Maja Green for Stellan Carlsson's team.

Following her extension, Michael will unite with compatriot Anam Imo who joined from Rosengard on a three-year deal last week.

On completion of her new deal, Michael would have played in the Swedish top-flight for 16 years since her first signing for QBIK in 2004, including a two-year stint with Linkopings.