Fabinho compares himself to Casemiro & Busquets while hailing the effort of Liverpool’s front three

The Brazilian admits that he is similar to star turns on the books at Real Madrid and Barcelona, with his game now fully adjusted to life in England

Fabinho admits his game is similar to that of Clasico foes Casemiro and Sergio Busquets, while he has also been quick to hail the relentless drive of Reds team-mates Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

A Brazilian international on the books at Anfield has established a reputation as one of the finest holding midfielders in world football.

Fabinho overcame a slow start to his time in English football to nail down an important role in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

He now stands alongside some of the very best in his business when it comes to the art of shielding a defensive unit, with there little to choose between his value at Liverpool and that of proven performers on the books at Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

“I like to organise and try to make good passes, because I have good vision when I receive the ball in the opposition half of the field,” Fabinho told El Pais.

“If I have space, I also want to be offensively important, but my first task must be defensive. Casemiro, Rodri, Busquets, we have a similar role.

“At Liverpool, I must pay attention to the sides, to close space in behind down the sides, and also help out in the middle.”

Fabinho has conceded on a regular basis that he initially struggled to show his true worth with Liverpool, having been eased into the Reds fold by Klopp on the back of a big-money move from Monaco.

He added: “Normally when a Brazilian arrives in Europe he discovers that the time to think is reduced, that there is less space.

"But when you arrive in England there is even less time to react. That and the physical requirement took me a while to get used to. It took longer than normal to recover from the matches."

The 26-year-old is now fully up to speed and has played a leading role in the collection of Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup crowns.

Liverpool are also fast closing in on the Premier League title, with it possible that they could complete an entire English top-flight campaign unbeaten.

Contributions are being made to that cause across a star-studded squad, with Fabinho picking out a few of the leading lights.

He said: “[Jordan] Henderson and [James] Milner know how to transmit motivation. The team is receptive because it’s very professional.

“But for the team, it’s incredible that the three stars, Mane, Salah and Firmino, are inexhaustible. They are an hour early in the gym every day. They always want more!”