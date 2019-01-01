FA Cup third-round draw: Liverpool host Everton and Wolves play Man Utd

The ties for the last 64 have been confirmed as Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition

will host local rivals at Anfield in a blockbuster Merseyside derby in the third round of the .

FA Cup holders enter the competition for the first time this season as they seek to defend their title against Port Vale.

Meanwhile, record winners face Marcelo Bielsa's in what will be their first domestic cup game under the guidance of interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, or indeed a potential new head coach, should one be appointed before the end of December.

There are five non-league clubs involved in the draw, although AFC Fylde are the only ones guaranteed a place in the third round after beating Kingstonian.

Three of the other four - Boston United, Eastleigh and Hartlepool United - are participating in replays against Rochdale, Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City, respectively, while Solihull Moors are still to play United.

Third-round ties will be played between January 3 and 6.

Draw in full:

v Athletic

v

v

v

v

Charlton Athletic v

Rochdale/Boston United v

v Forest Green/Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City/Hartlepool United

v AFC Fylde

v

Liverpool v

v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

and Hove Albion v

Bristol Rovers/Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City/Ipswich

Eastleigh/Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

v Hotspur

Reading v Blackpool

v Tranmere Rovers

v

v Newport County

v

Solihull Moors/Rotherham United v

v

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

v Peterborough

v Blackburn