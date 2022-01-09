FA Cup fourth round draw: Chelsea to face Plymouth and Liverpool take on Cardiff
Chelsea will welcome Plymouth Argyle to Stamford Bridge while Liverpool will host Cardiff City in the fourth round of the 2021-22 FA Cup, after Sunday's draw served up several David versus Goliath clashes for the next stage of football's most storied knockout competition.
The games were determined shortly ahead of kick-off in Arsenal's trip to Nottingham Forest in one of the last games of the third round. Sides across six tiers of the English game will face off in the fourth round, with ties set to be played over the weekend of February 5/6.
Elsewhere, Cambridge United will follow up their giant-killing upset over Newcastle with a clash against Luton Town, while non-league Kidderminster Harriers - the lowest team left in the pot - get the honour of a Premier League visitor in West Ham.
Fourth round sets up intriguing face-offs
With just three guaranteed all-top-flight ties - Tottenham, Everton and Wolves will face off with Brighton, Brentford and Norwich respectively - the last 32 is ripe for several upsets.
While several lower-league sides will hope to use their ties against each other to book a last-16 spot, others must meet top-drawer opposition, such as Hartlepool, who travel to Crystal Palace, and Middlesbrough, who will meet the winner of Manchester United and Aston Villa's game on Monday.
Holders Leicester City could fulfil a fourth all-Premier League tie if Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest, while Manchester City will host Championship heavyweights Fulham.
FA Cup fourth round draw in full
Date
Fixture
February 5/6
Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United
February 5/6
Bournemouth v Boreham Wood
February 5/6
Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
February 5/6
Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers
February 5/6
Cambridge United v Luton Town
February 5/6
Southampton v Coventry City
February 5/6
Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
February 5/6
Everton v Brentford
February 5/6
Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United
February 5/6
Manchester United OR Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
February 5/6
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
February 5/6
Liverpool v Cardiff City
February 5/6
Stoke City v Wigan Athletic
February 5/6
Nottingham Forest OR Arsenal v Leicester City
February 5/6
Manchester City v Fulham
February 5/6
Wolves v Norwich City