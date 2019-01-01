EXTRA TIME: Tunisian side EO Sidi Bouzid unveil Super Eagles inspired kit

The Tunisian outfit has swapped its iconic green stripes for a pattern that will look very familiar to Nigeria fans

EO Sidi Bouzid have unveiled their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, which is clearly inspired by ’s current strip.

The Super Eagles home kit is a tribute to the famous Nigeria '94 shirt - with eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeves and green torso - and has become one of the most iconic jerseys in football.



It is little wonder the Tunisian second division team are identifying with it and probably hoping that some of the Super Eagles' mojo rubs off and helps them claw their way back into the top division.



EO Sidi Bouzid’s new kits will be worn for the first time when Ligue Professionelle 2 commences later this year.

