Live Scores
African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Trabzonspor fans give injured Ogenyi Onazi hero’s welcome

Comments()
AA
The Nigeria international returned to the Medical Park Arena on Sunday to cheer his teammates in their league game

Injured Ogenyi Onazi was given a superstar’s welcome by fans before Trabzonspor bowed to a 4-2 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Super Eagles midfielder ruptured his achilles tendon last month during and remains a doubt to return to action before the end of the season.

With his recovery progressing well, the 26-year-old now wearing a leg brace and using a pair of clutches to aid his movement visited his teammates for their home game against the Turkish Super Lig leaders and was greeted with loud cheers from the supporters on Sunday.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Before rupturing his Achilles, Onazi provided two goals in 16 league matches for the Black Sea Storm this season.

Trabzonspor are fifth in the Turkish top-flight table and are still in the running to secure a spot in Europe with three points behind second-placed Galatasaray.

Next article:
'Arsenal need to find money from somewhere' - Gunners can't be 'self-funding', says former star
Next article:
Huddersfield confirm appointment of Siewert as next head coach
Next article:
Genoa 0 AC Milan 2: Borini and Suso step up with Higuain left out
Next article:
Dier: Spurs aren’t sulking over lack of signings
Next article:
Man Utd youngster McTominay agrees new contract
Close