EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts to Tau's goal, Kaizer Chiefs win and Orlando Pirates defeat

The Soweto giants experienced mixing fortunes in their Saturday fixtures, while one South African abroad player is establishing himself in Europe

We provide you with a number of Tweets from South Africa on the talking points involving Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates matches on Saturday.

The biggest topic is how Amakhosi are winning back their bragging rights in Soweto by winning their first two PSL matches, while Pirates are suffering from an off day.

To make matters worse for Bucs fans, Chiefs beat Black Leopards 1-0 thanks to an Erick Mathoho goal. Itumeleng Khune himself reacted on Twitter as well as a number of fans.

Then we take a look at how proud South Africans continue to be for Percy Tau's performances in Belgium.

The Bafana Bafana star scored once again as Club Brugge won 2-0 away over Oostende in a Belgian First Division A clash.

Finally, there is the reaction to Orlando Pirates losing the first leg of their Champions League preliminary round match 1-0 against Green Eagles in Lusaka on Saturday afternoon.

Bucs fans are hoping they can turn it around back home in South Africa. Then there's the complimentary Chiefs or Sundowns fan poking fun at Bucs because of this loss.

Pirates fans will be hoping there won't be many more similar days this season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

