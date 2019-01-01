EXTRA TIME: Nigeria stars storm Benin as Henry Onyekuru ties the knot
Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru tied the knot with his spouse in a traditional wedding on Saturday.
The 22-year-old was joined by international teammates including Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo in Benin to celebrate his marriage.
A week ago, Onyekuru was a member of the Nigeria squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he played just 12 minutes of football.
Last season, the ex-Eupen star had an outstanding campaign during his loan spell in Turkey, where he helped Galatasaray win the Super Lig title with 14 goals in 31 outings.