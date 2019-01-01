EXTRA TIME: Nigeria stars storm Benin as Henry Onyekuru ties the knot

Super Eagles players were present in the Southern part of Nigeria to support the Everton loanee for his marital celebration

forward Henry Onyekuru tied the knot with his spouse in a traditional wedding on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was joined by international teammates including Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo in Benin to celebrate his marriage.

A week ago, Onyekuru was a member of the Nigeria squad that finished third at the 2019 , where he played just 12 minutes of football.

Last season, the ex-Eupen star had an outstanding campaign during his loan spell in , where he helped win the Super Lig title with 14 goals in 31 outings.