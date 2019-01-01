Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Middlesbrough fans compose song for ‘African Zidane’ John Obi Mikel

The Nigeria captain is gradually winning the hearts of Boro faithful with his fine performances in the middle of the park

Middlesbrough fans are in love with John Obi Mikel and have resorted to compose a special chant for their January signing.

Mikel joined Tony Pulis' men on short-term deal to stay closer to his family after terminating his contract with Tianjin Teda.

The Super Eagles skipper has been impressive in his last five outings for Boro and was a key player in their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last Saturday that moved them to the Championship playoff spot.

His remarkable performances have not gone unnoticed and the club faithful have showed their love for the midfield maestro with a chant that pays tribute to him as 'African Zidane'

"We've got Mikel, John Obi Mikel," the lyrics read.

"I just don't think you understand.

"The midfield man, the African Zidane.

Oh we've got John Obi Mikel." 

