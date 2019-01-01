EXTRA TIME: Getafe's Djene Dakonam joins Messi in Fifa 19 La Liga Team of the Season

The Togo international was one of the outstanding defenders in the Spanish top-flight during the 2018-19 season

centre-back Djene Dakonam starred as the only African player in the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Season.

The 27-year-old joined quartet of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique in the star-studded starting XI.

Dakonam helped Getafe secure a spot in next season’s Uefa after their fifth-place finish.

The Togolese defender played 2,980 minutes of football in 34 league appearances for the Deep Blues and also made 74 interceptions, with a total of 150 clearances in the entire campaign.

Article continues below

He has been rewarded with a boosted rating of 93 in the biggest football video gaming platform.

His solid defensive displays have seen him linked with a move away from the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, but he is still under contract until 2023 with a release clause of £31 million.