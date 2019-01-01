Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: Celebrity support pours in for Ghana as Afcon 2019 opener beckons

Comments()
Backpagepix
Many have taken to social media to wish the Black Stars well ahead of the commencement of the team's campaign at the continental fiesta

As kick-off time for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Benin draws closer, the support for the team keeps rising. 

On the quest to rule the continent for the first time in 37 years, the Black Stars are enjoying undoubtedly their biggest support since their quarter-final run at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa

Article continues below

Ahead of the 18:00 GMT kick-off at Egypt's Ismailia Stadium, many have taken to social media to throw their weight behind James Appiah's outfit. 

Editors' Picks

Below are some well-wishes from some Ghanaian icons including Chelsea legend Michael Essien, music sensation Sarkodie and celebrated actress Joselyn Dumas. 
 

Close