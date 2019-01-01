EXTRA TIME: African legend Didier Drogba prays for better days in Sudan

There have been reports of violence that has led to injuries and the death of over one hundred citizens in the North African country

Four-time African Footballer of the Year and 's Didier Drogba has called for peace and an end to the violence in Sudan.

According to the Guardian, at least 124 people have passed away and more than 700 people injured over the past 10 days when armed soldiers and protestors clashed in Khartoum.

Drogba is hoping for better days in the North African country where he helped Cote d'Ivoire qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance 14 years ago.

"Just a thought, a deep thought to all my Sudanese brothers. Civilians, kids been injured, raped, killed during these protests," Drogba tweeted.

"All this is bringing serious concerns of the impact this could have on the population.

"We pray and hope for better days for Sudan a country where I had one of the best memories of my career qualifying for the first ever World Cup of Cote D’Ivoire in 2005."

Just a thought, a deep thought to all my Sudanese Brothers.

Civilians, kids been injured, raped, killed during these protests.

All this is bringing serious concerns of the impact this could have on the population. pic.twitter.com/8kn2vfOmKK — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) June 12, 2019