Explained: Why West Ham fans threw money at Jesse Lingard in Nottingham Forest game

The midfielder was targeted by the away supporters in his first home outing for the Premier League new boys

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard was peppered with bank notes by West Ham fans on his home debut for Nottingham Forest. The England international joined Premier League new boys Forest after leaving Old Trafford this summer, and played the full 90 minutes of their opening weekend defeat to Newcastle.

Lingard retained a spot in Steve Cooper's starting XI for the West Ham game, which marked his 300th appearance in the English top-flight, but the Hammers faithful did their best to try and ruin the occasion for the midfielder.

Why are West Ham fans frustrated at Lingard?

After leaving United this summer on a free transfer, Lingard was on the lookout for a new challenge.

Reports linked the midfielder to a whole host of clubs throughout Europe including Newcastle, Roma and West Ham. Lingard spent six months on loan with the Hammers in 2021, scoring nine goals and propelling them toward the Europa League.

Lingard ultimately chose to join Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest, where he is reportedly earning in excess of £200,000 a week. Many West Ham fans are furious, and believe he followed the money rather than join their club.

How did Lingard fare against West Ham?

Lingard got the last laugh on his tormentors, with Forest running out 1-0 winners at the City Ground. The midfielder even played a significant role in his side's winner, albeit not deliberately.

Fellow summer arrival Harry Toffolo found Lingard unmarked in the box after a driving run, but the former United man scuffed his effort. Fortunately, Ben Johnson cleared his shot into Taiwo Awoniyi, who diverted it into the back of the net.

West Ham had enough chances to draw level, striking the bar twice and seeing a penalty saved by Dean Henderson, but it would be Lingard's Forest who held on for their first Premier League win of the season.