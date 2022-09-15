Explained: Why is Leeds manager Marsch suspended from Premier League?

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been fined £10,000 and hit with a one-match touchline ban for his conduct in the Premier League.

Leeds boss sent off against Brentford

Furious after penalty not given

Banned for Aston Villa game

WHAT HAPPENED? The FA have confirmed that Marsh has been fined and banned after being sent off during Leeds United's 5-2 defeat to Brentford. Marsch was angered after a challenge by Aaron Hickey on Crysencio Summerville did not result in a penalty. The Leeds boss urged referee Robert Jones to review the tackle but his angry remonstrations resulted in a red card instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Leeds United FC’s Jesse Marsch has been fined £10,000 and suspended from the touchline for their next fixture following a breach of FA Rule E3 that happened at their match against Brentford FC in the Premier League on Saturday 3 September 2022," read an FA statement.

"The manager admitted that his language and behaviour during the 64th minute of that game was improper. An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently imposed his sanctions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marsch will have to watch Leeds' next game from the stands, although the Whites are not in action until after the upcoming international break. The team's next game against Manchester United has been postponed due to events surrounding the Queen's funeral.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Marsch's men will take on Aston Villa at Elland Road in the Premier League on October 2.