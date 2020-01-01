Explained: How all three AFC slots for 2021 season will be allotted!

Mohun Bagan's merger with ATK means that all three AFC slots for 2021 could very well be availed by ISL clubs...

Indian football has received a huge boost after Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided to allot three continental slots to Indian clubs for the 2021 season.

As things stand currently, the AFC Group stage spot is for the ISL league winners ( ), the Group stage spot for the winners ( ) and the AFC Cup play-offs slot to the winner of the ISL play-offs ( or ).

Though I-League was promised one of the continental spots as a special dispensation for the next three years, there is every likelihood that all three slots will be claimed by ISL clubs for the upcoming season.

A detailed look at how the slots are allotted will give us a fair idea of how all three continental slots could now go to the ISL clubs.

Slot 1:

ISL 2019-20 league phase winners to get (ACL) group stage slot

FC Goa have already sealed their berth in the AFC Champions League group stage by virtue of winning the ISL 2019-20 league stage. But in case the Gaurs are unable to take part in the ACL next season or if they fail to clear the club licensing criteria, then the ACL slot will go to league stage runners-up ATK.

However, since FC Goa have already cleared all necessary criteria for the current season, it is highly unlikely they will fail the criteria for the next season.

Slot 2

I-League 2019-20 champions get a direct slot in the AFC Cup group stage

Mohun Bagan have sealed their AFC Cup group stage slot by bagging the I-League 2019-20 slot. But as Mohun Bagan have entered into a merger with ATK and will form a new entity which will come into effect from June 2020 and will take part in the ISL 2020-21 season, their AFC Cup slot will now be availed by the newly formed ATK-Mohun Bagan. As ATK are the majority stakeholders in the new club, it is well within their rights to field the new team in the AFC Cup, utilising the continental slot that Bagan earned.

But if the ATK-Mohun Bagan entity decides not to take this particular slot, then the slot will go to the I-League runners-up.

Also, even if ATK wins the ISL play-offs, they are likely to take up the spot Bagan earned since it guarantees a direct group stage spot.

Slot 3

ISL 2019-20 play-off winners get a slot in the AFC Cup play-offs

ATK and Chennaiyin FC are all set to lock horns in the final of the ISL 2019-20 season on Saturday. The winner of the final will be awarded the AFC Cup play-offs slot. If Chennaiyin win the final, they get the slot.

However, if ATK win the final, they are eligible for both the AFC Cup slots. But since it is more than likely they will take up Bagan's direct slot, the play-off position will go to Chennaiyin FC by default as the ISL play-off runners-up.

Therefore, it is more than likely that next season, three ISL clubs will be plying their trade in AFC's continental competitions in the following order:

1) FC Goa - AFC Champions League group stage

2) ATK-Mohun Bagan - AFC Cup group stage

3) Chennaiyin FC - AFC Cup play-off stage

One must note that the possibility of three ISL clubs playing continental competitions has only come about as a result of the merger between Mohun Bagan and ATK, and nothing else.