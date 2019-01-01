Experienced Elmohamady can be relied upon by Aston Villa – Robinson

Egypt’s 32-year-old captain has been at Villa since 2017, having joined from Hull City, and England’s former number one has lauded the veteran

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Premier League experience of Ahmed Elmohamady at Sunderland and will be useful for this season.

The international featured in the English top-flight for the Black Cats and the Tigers in the current decade, before joining Villa from Hull in 2017.

He made 38 appearances for Dean Smith’s side in the Championship last season as they gained promotion to the big time via the play-offs.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson lauded the right-back for his vast experience and attributes.

“Yeah, I mean he is very experienced. He is 32 now and he has played in England for a long time now, he spent a long time at Hull City after a spell at Sunderland,” Robinson said.

“He knows English football, and with the experience he has you can rely on him.

“Also at the age of 32, he is still a very fit player with good defensive qualities who can get up and down the right-hand side.”

Article continues below

Elmohamady has featured sparingly for the Villans this season, making eight appearances, with four being starts.

He has provided one assist in this term, for Trezeguet against , but hasn’t opened his account.

The Egyptian featured in Villa’s 4-1 defeat by on Sunday afternoon.