Ex-Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure on course to secure coaching badges

The African legend has been learning the rudiments of the coaching course in the Championship

Yaya Toure has commenced plans to secure his coaching badges with opportunities to lead young footballers at Queens Park and .

The four-time African Footballer of the Year is yet to find a new club to continue his career since he left Qingdao Huanghai in January 2020 after helping them gain promotion to the Chinese Super League.

Last year, the 37-year-old midfielder joined League Two club Leyton Orient in training but he has now expressed his readiness to follow a similar path as his brother Kolo, who is an assistant coach to Brendan Rodgers at .

Toure, who won three Premier League titles during his eight-year spell at , said he has been learning from youth coaches in the Championship and he has led some coaching sessions.

“The coronavirus pandemic has made things difficult in a lot of ways – it was the reason I left Qingdao Huanghai in at the start of 2020 – but it has given me the opportunity to learn,” Toure wrote in the Coaches' Voice.

“I have taken the chance to start doing my coaching badges and think about the next chapter. I’ve already made good progress in gaining my qualifications.

“But sitting in an office the whole time – that’s not me.

“I want to be out on the grass, interacting with other people, exchanging ideas. I’ve been very lucky that Chris Ramsey (above) has given me the opportunity to do that at .

“I’ve been able to lead coaching sessions with the younger age groups, watch Chris coach and learn from him, as well as lots of other good coaches like Andrew Impey and Paul Hall. Les Ferdinand has been great, giving me the chance to watch these coaches in action. They have pushed me to learn, and have shown me what you need to do differently to be a top coach.

“I’ve also had the chance to go to Blackburn thanks to Stuart Jones (below), and the PFA – through Geoff Lomax – have given me great opportunities too. I’m learning all the time, and I love it!

“At QPR, after the sessions, I spend time with the players chatting to them. It really is amazing to see how committed they are. They want to achieve as much as I did, and they always want to learn how to be better. It’s amazing to be able to help them, and I’m delighted that I have that chance.”