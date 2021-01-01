Ex-Kenya coach Migne 'convinced he can take DR Congo to World Cup’

The tactician is among those who have been linked with the coaching job of the Central African country

Former Kenya head coach Sebastien Migne has stated he is convinced he will be able to lead the Democratic Republic of Congo to the 2022 World Cup.

The Frenchman has been linked with the coaching job of the Central African nation and has cited his experience as one of the reasons why he is the man to help the nation book a place in the finals that will be hosted in Qatar.

“I want to reassure you that I am convinced that I will help DR Congo qualify for World Cup in a campaign that begins in June,” Migne said according to Congo Profond.

“I am experienced having worked in Africa as a coach and also as an assistant for DR Congo in 2011 to 2013. I know the places and I have had results elsewhere even with weaker teams with and that is with no disrespect at all.

“I want to work with the players who are disciplined from the diaspora and a few who are the best local ones. I will find the right balance so that the Congolese can live and love their team.”

The Frenchman was in charge of the Harambee Stars when they qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2019. Kenya had missed the continental competition since appearing in 2004 in Tunisia before Migne came and helped fulfil their dream.

Kenya managed only one win against Tanzania as they were defeated by eventual finalists Algeria and Senegal in the group stage. The win against the Taifa Stars is what the coach cited as one of the positive results his team recorded.

The Frenchman left the Kenyan job when they entered into an agreement with the Football Kenya Federation to end their association in 2019. He had failed to help Kenya qualify for the 2021 African Nations Championship when they were eliminated during the qualification process by Tanzania in Nairobi.

Should he be appointed to take charge of DR Congo, he will come up against Benin, Madagascar, and Tanzania in the World Cup qualifiers.

The World Cup qualifiers will begin in mid-2021 as some African nations battle in the first round.