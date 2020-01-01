Ex-Caf general secretary Amr Fahmy passes away at age 36
Former Caf general secretary Amr Fahmy has passed away at the age of 36.
Fahmy was confirmed dead on Sunday, after a long battle with cancer. He replaced Hicham El Amrani as Caf’s secretary in November 2017, but he was relieved from his position less than two years into the job.
Football fans on social media expressed their condolences:
Devastating & heartbreaking news..... Amr Mostafa Murad Fahmy, May yo soul Rest in Peace and may God protect and comfort your family during this trying period. @sportCIES @FIFAMasterAlum pic.twitter.com/bpoTFZgk9A— Bonnie Mugabe (@BonnieMugabe) February 23, 2020
Former CAF Secretary General Amr Fahmy has died at the age of 37.— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) February 23, 2020
He had announced his bid to run for CAF Presidency next year. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/lGyy0iIL5F
Devastating news this is.— @Agbakpedom (@Dom91204346) February 23, 2020
Former @CAF_Online General Secretary, Amr Fahmy has passed away at the age of 37.
May he rest in eternal peace. And the good Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear this great loss. pic.twitter.com/aqgjgPp6l0
Rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔— Hossam (@hossam_moun) February 23, 2020
We will never forget the man how fight African corruption#RIP_Amr_Fahmy