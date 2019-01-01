‘Everything will be fine’ - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on struggling Naby Keita

Lately, the Guinea international has started to see more game time and is required to improve in diverse of areas

Jurgen Klopp has assured that ‘everything will be fine’ with Naby Keita, whom he expects to hit

Keita, who has endured a start-stop introduction to life on Merseyside, started in the Reds’ last two outings against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

While the midfielder provided an assist against Palace, he did not particularly stand out in both encounters as the Premier League highflyers laboured to a win and draw against the Eagles and Claude Puel’s men respectively.

However, while Klopp acknowledged the fact that there is some improvement to be done, he insists that the former RB Leipzig man still offer promises.

“Yeah, happy so far but still a lot to come,” Klopp said at a pre-match conference.

“Naby is an outstanding player but he still has to improve; minutes, games, language, all that stuff. Everything will be fine, and it is fine so far, but we can really expect a lot more still, that’s how it is.”