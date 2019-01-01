'Everyone always has to earn their place' - Valverde challenges Dembele to prove his worth at Barcelona

The Barca boss has thrown down the gauntlet to the France striker after he was a notable absentee from the squad at the weekend

Ernesto Valverde has challenged Ousmane Dembele to earn his place in the team after the forward was surprisingly left out against .

Dembele was not part of Valverde's squad for Saturday's shock 3-1 loss in La Liga, despite being available again after serving a two-game suspension.

Barca let slip a one-goal lead as they conceded three times in the space of seven minutes in the second half to suffer a third league defeat of the season.

Their hopes of a recovery were not aided by the loss of Luis Suarez to a calf injury before the interval.

The presence of Dembele on the bench may have helped Valverde at the weekend, though the Blaugrana boss is adamant the international must show he deserves to be regularly involved.

"Everyone always has to earn their place - Dembele is no exception," Valverde told the media ahead of Tuesday's game against Slavia Prague.

"When he plays, he can stay in that position [if he plays well], as happens to Ansu [Fati], Luis [Suarez], [Antoine] Griezmann or [Gerard] Pique.

"When you have your chance, you will have to try to stay [in the team]."

Valverde was also questioned over the future of Riqui Puig amid reports the midfielder may push to leave in January to get first-team football – he is yet to feature for Barca so far this season.

"I don't know what can happen in the next transfer window - there is still time," Valverde said when asked about the rumours the 20-year-old is considering his future at Camp Nou.

"We have a lot of midfielders. With his talent, it is clear he will play at Barca. What we do not know is when."

Dembele may have a chance to impress in midweek after being recalled to the squad for the clash with Slavia Prague, with Suarez missing out with that injury sustained at the weekend.

Samuel Umtiti has also been included Valverde’s 18-man squad. The France defender was only able to make his first appearance of the campaign in October due to a persistent knee injury before suffering a foot problem that has kept him out for the past fortnight.